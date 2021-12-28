Snowmobilers die after getting caught in avalanche on Montana mountain, officials say

Two snowmobilers became caught in an avalanche and died on a Montana mountain, officials said.

Four riders were on Scotch Bonnet Mountain on Dec. 27 when an avalanche occurred, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. Scotch Bonnet Mountain is about 10 miles northeast of Yellowstone National Park.

Two snowmobilers were able to escape, but two others were buried in the avalanche and died, officials said.

The Park County Sheriff Search and Rescue team helped with rescue and recovery efforts.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the victims’ friends and family, members of the group and the search and rescue community,” national forest officials said in an accident report. “We will release further details as they become available.”

At least six people have died in avalanches as of Dec. 28 in the 2021-2022 season, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

A backcountry skier died in an avalanche on Christmas Eve in Colorado, according to McClatchy News. On Dec. 17, two teens were killed in an avalanche in Idaho while skiing and snowboarding.

An avalanche can happen quickly and catch people by surprise. Avalanches can move at speeds between 60 mph and 80 mph, and typically happen on slopes of 30-45 degrees, according to officials.

They can be triggered by a change in the weather or by people recreating on a slope, officials said.

Skiers, snowmobilers and hikers can set off an avalanche when a layer of snow collapses and starts to slide down the slope. People trigger about 90% of avalanches, according to National Geographic.

In the U.S., avalanches are most common from December to April, but they can happen at any time if the conditions allow for it, National Geographic reported.

Skier has been missing two days, and blizzard is slowing search, California rescuers say

Avalanche buries backcountry skier on Christmas Eve, Colorado officials say

Avalanche kills 17-year-olds skiing and snowboarding on Idaho mountain, officials say