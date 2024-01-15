Snowmobilers praise bitter cold; winter weather safety

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. - It's going to be dangerously cold this week, but some people are embracing it.

Since 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, Todd Krahn has been behind the wheel, grooming the way for snowmobilers in Sheboygan County.

Krahn, the Beechwood Night Fliers Snowmobile Club president and trailmaster, said the bitter cold is helpful to him.

"The bitter cold will deep freeze and put frost underneath the snow and into the ground, help freeze up the swamps and the ground underneath and makes the trail stiffer so we have traction," he said.

Despite temperatures in the single digits, Krahn said dozens of people hit the trails on Sunday.

"It’s a great time of the year, about six-eight weeks, so you might as well enjoy it," said snowmobiler Bret Priaulx.

Snowmobilers say it can be a physical sport, so keeping their bodies moving helps them stay warm, with the help of layers.

"Snow pants, jacket, sweatshirt," Priaulx said. "Fingertips get a little cold, you turn the hand warmers on, and you’re good to go."

The group was outside for nearly three hours snowmobiling 60 miles across southeastern Wisconsin.

If you do go outside, the National Weather Service warns it only takes a couple of minutes before someone can get frostbite or hypothermia.

The CDC said symptoms of frostbite are numbness and pain in any skin area exposed to the cold. Some hypothermia symptoms are memory loss, shivering, or slurred speech.

