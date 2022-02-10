Snowpack shrinking as drought worsens in the West
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reported live from the Sierra Nevada on Feb. 9, where record-breaking dry weather has left important snowpacks dangerously low.
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reported live from the Sierra Nevada on Feb. 9, where record-breaking dry weather has left important snowpacks dangerously low.
The busiest land crossing from the U.S. to Canada remains blocked for the third straight day after dozens of truckers shutdown the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Ottawa in protest of COVID vaccine mandates. Kris Van Cleave and Janet Shamlian share more.
Protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates staged by Canadian truckers have paralyzed the nation's capital of Ottawa and are nearing the two-week mark, with no end in sight. Janet Shamlian reports.
Could J-Rich be on the move despite his excellent play of late?
Ukraine’s military is no match for Russia's sophisticated hardware, and Kyiv would likely fall within days, according to a recent U.S. assessment.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., strongly condemned the Republican National Committee (RNC) censure resolution against GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger that referred to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as "legitimate political discourse."
The PlayStation 5 is out of stock everywhere—except here.
The adult film actor slammed the disgraced attorney after he was found guilty of cheating her out of a large chunk of an advance for a book.
Giambi played for the Royals, Red Sox, Phillies and alongside his brother Jason with the A's.
Brooke Shields poses topless in ad for Jordache jeans more than 40 years after her famous Calvin Klein ads, saying, “This is my 56-year-old body.”
"Don’t I at least deserve the same CHANCE like everyone else?" asked Bulgaria’s Eva Vukadinova after she had to redo the women's slalom in Beijing.
A school bus driver was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after being shot in the head in Minneapolis.
Reuters/Toby MelvilleA 40-year-old man has been arrested after a fellow passenger alleged that he raped her on a trans-Atlantic flight from Newark to London.The British man is alleged to have forced himself on the unidentified woman—a fellow passenger who he didn’t know previously—while other passengers slept on the nighttime United flight last week.A spokesman for London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers were there to arrest the man when the flight landed at Heathrow early last Mond
I tasted canned versions of the classic meal from Hormel, Wolf Brand, Amy's, and Campbell's to find the best convenient option for Super Bowl Sunday.
A Black Federal Express driver says that he was shot at by a white man during his shift. The 24-year-old man has given pictures to […]
She's opening up for the first time since Kanye accused her of being a "bully."
No one in the NBA, including the Pacers, expected the Kings to trade Tyrese Haliburton
Jennifer Crumbley's coworker testified Tuesday that Jennifer and her husband, James Crumbley, were seeing other people throughout 2021.
The driver's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.
The Russell Westbrook experiment has gone south in Los Angeles, and the Lakers appear ready to move on from this blunder of a deal. Westbrook was always going to be a bad fit on the Lakers. He can’t shoot 3s, he makes erratic decisions and both his age and injuries have hampered his athleticism enough to where his defense is spotty at best. His poor play has sapped the life out of his ...
A new photo of Khloe Kardashian wearing a skin-tight bodysuit has fans flipping out, including Scott Disick. Read on to find out what he said to the Good American mogul.