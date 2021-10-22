Snowpack studies could improve water supply outlooks
Researchers at the Central Sierra Snow Laboratory are using new technology to examine the impacts that wildfires and rain can have on snowpacks.
A series of potent storms is poised to deliver torrents of rain and feet of snow across California and the West over the next few days.
Above-average temperatures are predicted across the South and most of the eastern U.S.. It will be wet in the Pacific Northwest, dry in the Southwest.
Fresh powder in October? We'll take it.
A significant storm is expected in Central and Northern California on Thursday night, with an even stronger system arriving Sunday.
Welcome to fall on the West Coast! No end in sight to the storm parade across British Columbia, with heavy rain to persist through the end of October.
An atmospheric river will move into the Valley this week. ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans is tracking when rainfall will hit Central California.
Just as one potent system winds down, the next is already lined up for B.C. with more significant rain and strong winds forecast through the weekend.
A British wildlife hospital received a call from a local stonemasonry firm about a long, spotted snake they found in a shipping container from India.
The Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent, England, recently announced the birth of a baby snow leopard at their facility on Sept. 15 and now wants help naming the new cub
The fire, which scorched more than 346 square miles (896 square kilometers) of the Sierra Nevada and burned hundreds of homes, reached the milestone late Wednesday, according to a report from firefighting officials. Storms this week covered the western side of the fire in snow, rain fell on the eastern side and stronger storms are expected throughout this week.
A group of environmental organizations filed court papers Thursday to try to halt operations at Maine dams to protect salmon. Atlantic salmon are listed as endangered by the federal government. The conservation groups want a judge to stop or curtail the operations at four dams on the lower Kennebec River to help the fish.