Snowplow Clears Mississippi Road Creating Giant Wave of Slush and Ice

A snowplow created a giant wave of freezing slush and ice as it cleared a highway in Marshall County, Mississippi, on January 18.

Mississippi’s Department of Transportation (MDOT) said their teams were able to advance their plowing progress as “temperatures rose above freezing.”

A light coating of ice was forecast for portions of Mississippi on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, which was expected to worsen road conditions.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office asked people not to drive for 48 – 72 hours unless it was “a true life or death emergency.” Credit: @MississippiDOT via Storyful