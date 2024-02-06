When it snows, why does Rochester make us do the car parking shuffle?

Feb. 5—Dear Answer Man: How many cities of comparable size have parking rules like we have in Rochester? Specifically, I'm looking at the rules regarding alternate side of the street parking based on odd and even days for many months, which is put in place for snow removal and street sweeping. Is this common? — Joann Just Wants to Park Her Car.

Dear Joann,

Getting out in the cold to move your car can be a hassle. Put on your coat and mittens. Try not to slip on the ice and snow. Find another parking place. Trudge back in the cold to your warm house.

Believe me, as an Answer Man who loves huddling under a blanket with the remote in one hand and his faithful dachshund in the other, I don't want to move my car either every time the plows scrape by.

Still, there's a good reason.

The fine folks over at the city of Rochester said this: "The reader is correct that the alternate side rule allows us to clear snow from curb to curb. In the past, streets would get progressively narrower throughout the winter as we continually plowed around parked cars, and it really restricted mobility of emergency vehicles."

The 10 largest cities in Minnesota all have some type of seasonal parking restrictions. Three of them — Minneapolis, St. Paul and Bloomington — use snow emergency-only restriction. The other seven — Rochester, Duluth, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, Maple Grove, Woodbury and St. Cloud — all use seasonal parking restrictions to keep roads clear and maintained during the winter and, presumably, in the springtime to get all the sand and gravel off the streets that has accumulated through the winter.

Some combine the seasonal and snow emergency rules. I'm looking at you, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Maple Grove.

And it's not just the big cities. Little old Kasson, the biggest city in Dodge County, has parking rules for snow emergencies. Here's that city's statute on the issue: "No vehicle or trailer shall be parked on any street or alley during a declared snow emergency. A snow emergency is defined as any time the quantity of snow warrants the deployment of snowplows. During snow emergencies, no parking shall be allowed on the road or alley until the snow and ice plowing has been completed the full width of the roadway."

The rule goes on to state that citations will be issued for vehicles that impede the work of snowplows, so, like in the big cities, the folks in little old Kasson take this seriously as well.

You'll find snow emergency rules regarding on-street parking in Mankato, Byron, Stewartville, etc. All across Minnesota, cities prioritize curb-to-curb access to snowplows.

So, while moving your car might be a hassle, Joann, it's the norm. Now avoid those tickets and please do your part to keep the streets clean when it, inevitably, snows in Minnesota.

