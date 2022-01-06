Snowstorm 2022: Salem Public Schools Closed Friday

SALEM, MA — Salem Public Schools will be closed on Friday for the first snowstorm of 2022.

For the first time in two years, it will be a traditional snow day in the city after the district used remote-learning snow days last year.

The district said Thursday it was canceling school with up to 4 to 8 inches of snow expected in Eastern Mass.

Because the state is not counting any remote learning days toward the required 180-day in-person learning requirement this year, the district — which switched to remote amid hybrid learning last winter — will have a traditional snow day.

The state is also closing all "Stop the Spread" coronavirus testing sites on Friday. The Salem walk-in site at St. Peter's Church and the drive-thru site at Salem High School will both be closed.

Check back with Patch for updates throughout the first storm of 2022.

Anyone with snow-related photos can send them to scott.souza@patch.com to potentially be included in a Patch photo gallery this weekend.



This article originally appeared on the Salem Patch