Snowstorm Causes Delayed Opening, Closures: Central Jersey Today

Delayed Opening For Mercer County COVID Vaccine & Test Sites: As the overnight snowstorm dumped between 2 to 4 inches of snow in Mercer County, inclement weather has caused delayed opening for many County-run COVID-19 vaccine and test sites. County Expands COVID Testing In East Brunswick As Cases Rise: With COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant spreading fast in Middlesex County, officials on Friday announced they will expand testing capacity to deal with increased demand. Pfizer Boosters For Kids 12-15 Available In Bridgewater: The Pfizer COVID-19 booster for children as young as 12 will sooner be available in Somerset County beginning on Monday.

This article originally appeared on the Princeton Patch