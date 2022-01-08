🌱 Snowstorm Dumps 7+ In. Of Snow + Suffolk COVID Case Update

Hey, Sachem! It's Saturday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on today in Sachem.

First, today's weather:

Plenty of sun, but cold. High: 30 Low: 15.

Here are the top stories in Sachem today:

While children across Long Island rejoiced at the snowstorm on Friday, anyone trying to get across town in the morning hours of the day struggled. The quick-moving snowstorm brought more than half-foot by 7 a.m. in many places on the island. (Sachem Patch) The Suffolk County Government released new coronavirus data on Jan. 5. As of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 6,345 new cases were reported and 23,556 COVID-19 tests were administered. Walk-in vaccination clinics are offering COVID vaccines to Suffolk County residents who are age 5 and older as well as booster doses to all who are eligible. Appointments are recommended. (Press Release Desk) Before the winter storm hit Long Island on Friday, Brookhaven Town urged residents to use 'Common Sense' during the snowstorm. The Friday storm has long since passed, but the tips provided by Brookhaven Town are good reminders to stay safe this winter season. Visit the link for details. (Sachem Patch)

Today in Sachem:

Little Princess & Prince Ballet Class At Ballet Center (9:00 AM)

Audition For Annie Jr At Ballet Long Island (1:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Due to the snowstorm yesterday, Sachem Library opened late at 2:30 p.m. (Facebook)

Sachem Schools closed on Friday because of the winter storm that struck the region in the earlier hours of the day. (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

FREE WEBINAR | “Michelangelo and the Terrible Pope” Presented by Dr. Rocky Ruggiero (January 11)

Add your event

Announcements:

Whitmore's End-Year Media Blitz Features LI's Hospitality Clients (Details)

Stressed out caring for a loved one with memory issues? (Details)

Add your announcement

Loving the Sachem Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Story continues

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Thanks for following along and staying informed! See you all tomorrow morning for your next update.

— Sean Peek

About me: Sean Peek is a writer and entrepreneur with a degree in English Literature from Weber State University. Over the years, he has worked as a copywriter, editor, SEO specialist, and marketing director for various digital media companies. He currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

This article originally appeared on the Sachem Patch