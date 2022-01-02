Snowstorm expected in the Northeast

The Daily Beast

Anthony DevlinDame Joan Collins claimed her first husband, actor Maxwell Reed, raped her on their first date and attempted to pimp her out to “old rich men” for as much as $13,500 (£10,000) a night.The British actress, 88, recounted the assault in a BBC documentary on Saturday night, claiming the Northern Irish film star, who was 14 years her senior, had invited her over to his home and spiked her rum and coke. “In those days, my mother would have said I was taken advantage of,” Collins recalled