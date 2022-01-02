Snowstorm expected in the Northeast
A fast-moving storm is expected to bring about 1-4 inches of snow from Charlottesville, Virginia to central New Jersey and east of New York City.
A fast-moving storm is expected to bring about 1-4 inches of snow from Charlottesville, Virginia to central New Jersey and east of New York City.
Temperatures are expected to plunge, bringing winter weather to the Northeast.
Chicago businesses that deal with snow removal were prepared and busy Saturday as a New Year’s Day snowstorm pounded the area. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Sunday asked its employees to work from home until Jan. 18, the latest major bank to ask workers to stay away from the office amid a surge of COVID-19 cases due to the fast-spreading omicron variant.
Anthony DevlinDame Joan Collins claimed her first husband, actor Maxwell Reed, raped her on their first date and attempted to pimp her out to “old rich men” for as much as $13,500 (£10,000) a night.The British actress, 88, recounted the assault in a BBC documentary on Saturday night, claiming the Northern Irish film star, who was 14 years her senior, had invited her over to his home and spiked her rum and coke. “In those days, my mother would have said I was taken advantage of,” Collins recalled
If there’s one thing the Barefoot Contessa knows, it’s how to spice up and add flavor to typical recipes. This time around, Ina Garten may have solved our seasonal question of what our go-to lunch will be when we don’t want to go outside and face the freezing cold for take-out. The long-awaited answer? Her […]
The question facing Little India goes beyond how to reinvent itself. The undercurrent in many conversations is: Does it have a reason for existing?
Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown essentially quit on the team during Sunday’s game against the Jets. After the game, coach Bruce Arians essentially fired Brown. So, as many are wondering, how will Brown get home? We’ve asked the team, the NFL Players Association, and Brown’s agent. Said team P.R.: “Not sure. After BA’s comments, I wouldn’t [more]
These helpful tips from Marie Kondo will keep your clothes organized throughout the seasons.
Max Julien, star of the 1973 film The Mack and one of the most famous faces of the 1970s Blaxploitation […] The post ‘The Mack’ star Max Julien has died at 88 appeared first on TheGrio.
Bengals take the division. Browns playoff hopes rely on a lot of games starting with one in progress during the 4 PM slate of games:
We dive into an instant analysis of the Ravens' 20-19 loss to the Rams in Week 17
As her first granddaughter, Princess Charlotte is set to inherit one of Princess Diana's most famous, iconic and coveted heirlooms.
Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer shows when the snow moves through Maryland on Monday -- and explains how much could accumulate.
In Louisville and Superior, which were devastated by Marshall Fire, up to 10.6 and nearly 8 inches of snow were reported, respectively.
One day after the severe storms, winter weather advisories were issued for several Kentucky counties.
Heavy rain could bring minor flooding as creeks and rivers rise, while Oregon's mountains could get a few feet of snow.
OG&E reported that thousands of its customers were without power Saturday morning after high winds knocked out electricity to their homes.
Hour-by-hour look at Monday winter storm
A winter storm roaring through a swath of the Midwest was poised to blast parts of the East with the first major snow of the season.
After inclement weather left 21 people stranded in tram cars at the Sandia Peak Tramway, Albuquerque officials were eventually able to rescue everyone on Saturday