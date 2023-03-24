'Nasty weather': Severe storms, tornadoes, floods and snow all in US weather forecast Friday

Dangerous flash flooding – along with the chance for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes – is expected in parts of the southern and central U.S. Friday while a late-season snowstorm is forecast to blanket portions of the Great Lakes. The Pacific Northwest also could see some snow.

In other words, it's typical March madness when it comes to weather.

"It's a very stormy month," said Bob Larson, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather. "It's prime battleground, meteorologically."

Here's what you need to know about Friday's weather:

Rain falls in the Louisville area on Friday, March 24, 2023

Flood watches across the central U.S.

More than 18 million people across parts of 10 states were under a flood watch Friday as widespread showers and thunderstorms threatened to soak the Lower Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio Valleys.

Flash flooding could hit parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, the National Weather Service said.

Many of those states can expect heavy rain and strong winds, with some places expected to get more than 4 inches of rain.

The weather service forecast 2 to 3 inches of rainfall for much of Missouri and Illinois on Friday, with localized amounts up to 5 inches expected over southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois.

On Saturday, portions of the Midwest and Northeast can expect high winds, with widespread winds of 40 to 50 mph from Michigan through Indiana and Ohio and into New York and western Pennsylvania.

Missouri officials search for missing person amid flash floods

Heavy overnight rain that triggered flash flooding in southwestern Missouri swept away a vehicle in Fordland, leaving one person unaccounted for, authorities said.

The car reportedly became stranded near a low-water crossing at Finley River on Thursday night, according to the Logan Rogersville Fire Protection District.

Two people were rescued from the water and authorities continued to search for the unaccounted person Friday. Meanwhile, much of Missouri’s southern portion remained under flood watches or warnings.

Story continues

A MODERATE risk is in effect in our Day 1 Excessive Rainfall Outlook. More details: https://t.co/FQU5sbmsxo pic.twitter.com/RpYIhHDs4Y — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) March 24, 2023

Severe weather outbreak threatens in the South

Severe thunderstorms are expected across a large swath of the South from the Gulf Coast region up to the Tennessee Valley, with the epicenter over Jackson, Mississippi, almost up to Memphis.

Larson said residents can expect downpours, damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and the potential for large hail and tornadoes.

The storm system will head to the Carolinas by Saturday but is expected to weaken.

The weather service said "a significant severe weather event" is likely late Friday afternoon into Friday night, with the primary threat coming from potentially strong tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center said "the most likely time period for strong tornadoes is between 5 pm to Midnight CDT."

Earlier Friday morning, a suspected tornado touched down in north Texas. The likely tornado struck about 5 a.m. in Wise County, damaging homes and downing trees and power lines. There were no reports of injuries.

In Kentucky: Flood watch issued in Louisville area with a rainy Friday ahead.

7:46am CDT #SPC Day1 Outlook Moderate Risk: Southeast AR, northeast LA, and western to northern MS https://t.co/TgJgC6cQZw pic.twitter.com/JVBanhpu9R — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 24, 2023

Spring snowstorm for Great Lakes and Northeast

A snowstorm is forecast to hit the Great Lakes, dumping between 5 and 10 inches in Traverse City, Michigan; up to 6 inches in Madison, Wisconsin; and between 1 and 3 inches in Milwaukee.

"It looks like a significant storm," Larson said.

The storm should move into the Northeast later Friday night and into Saturday, bringing snow to upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Between 6 and 12 inches of snow is expected in parts of Maine.

US winter storm map

Snow for the Pacific Northwest

Winter storm warnings and advisories are in place in parts of the Pacific Northwest, where a storm coming off the Pacific will make for a mucky Friday.

In Washington state, significant snow is expected, with accumulations ranging from 8 to 18 inches in the Cascades above 2,500 feet in elevation.

Snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches are likelier below 2,000 feet along Washington's Coastal Range.

"Travel will be difficult over the mountain passes," the weather service in Pendleton, Oregon, said.

Heavy snow totals of over a foot are also forecast for the Northern Rockies and southward into the eastern Great Basin, with more moderate snowfall for the ranges of the Central Rockies, the Weather Prediction Center said.

The weather service said accumulating snow is possible at any elevation across the greater Portland metro area through Friday into Saturday morning.

"However, the chances of receiving 1 inch or more of snow remain around 20 to 30% for any given location in the interior lowlands during these times," the weather service said.

Larson said, "It's certainly going to be a period of nasty weather."

National weather radar

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Severe storms, tornadoes, floods: Stormy weather across US on Friday