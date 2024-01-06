Snowstorm: Heavy snow system becoming more likely to start Monday night, officials say

After an overnight coating of snow, there could be a brief lull in snow showers Sunday before a significant winter storm system rolls in Monday night, the National Weather Service predicts.

Scattered flurries are expected throughout the day Saturday, creating slick driving conditions, especially on elevated or less-treated roads, NWS Chicago said in a tweet.

NWS Chicago currently predicts two rounds of the winter storm expected early next week that could affect travel conditions.

“Our confidence is growing with those two main rounds of weather that could impact travel,” said meteorologist Zachary Yack said Saturday morning.

However, the exact storm track is still uncertain, he said, making it hard to predict which areas could be hit the hardest. He advised for people to prepare for the possibility that travel plans could be affected by snowy roads and wind and check for forecast updates in the coming days.

“Our biggest message right now is to stay up to date on the forecast because things could change quickly,” Yack said.

The first burst is set to start Monday evening with a burst of heavy and wet snow with temperatures right around freezing. Monday night is the highest chance for snow-covered roads, with more than two inches predicted particularly near and south of I-80.

A second swath of snow could come Tuesday when heavy snow redevelops with gusting winds as high as 30 miles per hour. Snow showers could transition to rain Tuesday, particularly closer to Lake Michigan, the NWS predicts.

NWS Chicago reported 2.2 inches of snow at its headquarters in Romeoville as of 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Meanwhile, O’Hare International Airport had 1.7 inches of snow and 1.5 inches of snow was recorded at Midway International Airport.

The expected storm comes after Chicago experienced its fourth warmest December on record, a fitting end to what the weather service identified as the city’s third warmest recorded year.

