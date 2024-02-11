Snowstorm impacts travel Sunday in Amarillo, southern Texas Panhandle

The Amarillo area remained under a winter storm warning Sunday as a snowstorm passed through the area, making travel hazardous and causing several accidents.

Cars work their way through snow covered Soncy Road Sunday morning in South Amarillo.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Amarillo office said most of the snow was confined to the southern Panhandles, and snow rates were about a half an inch per hour, with occasional bursts of higher amounts possibly embedded. "As you travel further south on I-27 conditions get worse south of Tulia. Be safe and avoid travel if possible," NWS said.

Emergency crews respond to an early morning accident Sunday on Hillside Road in Amarillo.

The warning, which continues through 6 p.m., noted heavy snow was possible throughout the day, with additional snow accumulations up to two inches in the southern Texas Panhandle making roads, bridges and overpasses slick and hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 800-452-9292 for road information.

Snow covers the Santa Fe Credit Union Sunday morning on Hillside Road in Amarillo.

"Snow is starting to accumulate more and more on our area roadways including the intersection of I-27 and I-40 in Amarillo," the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo office said in a Facebook post, noting to check drivetexas.org for how many roads are being affected by winter weather. "We are strongly discouraging unnecessary travel today as more snow continues to fall throughout the area. Our crews will continue to clear and monitor the roads as this winter weather system persists. Please give them at least 200 feet of space to work so that they can make roads as safe as possible!"

The Tulia Independent School District announced Sunday afternoon that Monday classes would be canceled. "To ensure the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and Tulia Community amidst the current cold weather conditions, including significant snowfall, and hazardous road conditions, Tulia ISD has made the proactive decision to cancel classes for Monday, February 12, 2024. The safety of our community is our top priority, and we urge everyone to take precautions to stay warm and secure during this time. Please be advised that regular school operations are scheduled to resume on Tuesday, February 13, 2024."

A woman takes her dog out for an early morning jog Sunday morning in South Amarillo.

Snow covers the Town Square near Cinergy Theatres Sunday morning in South Amarillo.

Snow covers vehicles in the Colonies at Hillside Apartments Sunday on Hillside Road in Amarillo.

A truck clears snow outside an urgent care on Soncy Road Sunday morning in South Amarillo.

