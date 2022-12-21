Snowstorm leads to negative impacts on holiday travel

Storyful

A “powerful winter storm” was expected to “produce a multitude of weather hazards acrossthe central and eastern United States” on Wednesday, December 21, until the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).The NWS said that “bitter cold and life-threatening wind chills over the northern plains” would surge southward on Wednesday, moving “toward the East Coast on Friday.”Satellite imagery posted by NOAA Satellites, which they said was captured in the early morning hours of Wednesday, shows the storm traveling across the United States.NOAA Satellites said that there were a “multitude of watches/warnings are in effect from the Northern Plains to the Deep South today, including Wind Chill Warnings, Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, and Freeze Warnings.” Credit: NOAA Satellites via Storyful