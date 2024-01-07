Snowstorm NJ: Wind and rain pelt Monmouth, Ocean counties, and here is what's coming next

A coastal storm is sweeping through New Jersey, but it's sparing Monmouth and Ocean counties of the brunt of the snow.

The Shore was hit with winds gusting to 45 mph overnight, up to an inch of rain and minor coastal flooding. But temperatures were well above the freezing mark, and they are expected to remain that way as the storm lingers on Sunday.

"It was really along the Turnpike between nothing and something," said Ray Martin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

The storm traveled up the coast from southeast, but stayed more inland than usual, dumping 6 to 10 inches of snow in Bergen, Passaic and Sussex counties.

Rainwater beads on a plant in Freehold Township. While snow fell upon northern New Jersey, Monmouth and Ocean counties generally saw just rain on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

It means the Jersey Shore's dry spell — at least when it comes to snow — continues. The region hasn't had a measurable snowfall since March 7, 2023, when the weather service reported an inch of snow in Freehold and Marlboro, Martin said.

Not that the weather has been all sunshine. The Shore has been hit in recent months with storms that: flooded Wesley Lake in Asbury Park; damaged the new Ocean Grove pier; eroded dunes in towns such as Ortley Beach and Harvey Cedars; and, to the delight of surfers, generated massive, 20-foot waves.

This weekend's storm appears to be relatively minor, but still is leaving a mark.

Good Sunday morning! Some lingering wintry precipitation today, mainly across northeast PA and northern NJ (watch for some icy spots on untreated surfaces, especially bridges and overpasses). #pawx #njwx #dewx #mdwx pic.twitter.com/M7axPoI5em — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 7, 2024

Jersey Central Power & Light on Sunday morning reported outages that affected 1,436 customers in Ocean County and 341 customers in Monmouth County. But it appeared that power was largely restored quickly. By 10:15 a.m., the utility reported outages that affected seven customers in Ocean County and 43 in Monmouth County.

Elsewhere, Newark Liberty International Airport as of 9 a.m. had 75 cancelations — 41 arrivals and 34 departures — and 38 delays. Philadelphia International Airport had 10 cancelations — eight arrivals and two departures — and 31 delays, according to FlightAware, which follows flight traffic.

The storm is expected to bring rain until noon and then patchy fog until 1 p.m., with a high near 41 degrees and 10-mph to 15-mph winds from the northwest, according to the National Weather Service.

A potentially bigger storm is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday that could bring up to 4 inches of rain with more flooding, the National Weather Service said.

Michael L. Diamond is a business reporter who has been writing about the New Jersey economy and health care industry for more than 20 years. He can be reached at mdiamond@gannettnj.com.

