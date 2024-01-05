Snowstorm? North Jersey county officials say they're ready to keep roads clear of snow

Get ready for snow.

There's an 80% to 100% chance of some snow in North Jersey on Saturday, although how much has yet to be determined.

But officials in charge of area roads say two years of little to no snow have left them prepared for what's coming.

We asked officials in North Jersey to discuss their winter plans. Here's what they told us:

Bergen County

The county's Operations Division oversees maintenance of 439 miles of county roads. According to spokesman Derek Sands, Bergen County gets reimbursed for taking care of snow removal in Carlstadt, Lodi, Hackensack, Wyckoff, Franklin Lakes, Mahwah and Skyline Drive in Oakland. County crews plow Fort Lee and Cliffside Park, while local public works departments do the road salting.

Story continues below photo gallery.

An estimated 100 employees are on hand for 12-hour shifts during snow events operating more than 100 plows, salt trucks and other vehicles, Sands said. During major events, employees may be housed and fed in Paramus hotels to keep them centrally located to operate equipment throughout the county.

Bergen County has an estimated snow removal budget of $3 million. "Some years we don't come close to expending these line items while others where we have several snow events we exceed the total," Sands said.

Darlington County Park in Mahwah, NJ is blanketed with snow on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

Mahwah is the county's largest municipality with 26 square miles, 87 miles of roads, and a population of 26,380. Director of Public Works Glenn Dowan said an estimated 46 employees are on hand to operate 46 snowplows and 15 sanders. Dowan said the township had about 800 tons of salt left over from last year and purchased 600 additional tons this year. Mahwah also has 2,000 gallons of brine and 2,000 gallons of calcium chloride on hand.

Mahwah, with an estimated snow removal budget of $250,000, "is ready," said Business Administrator Ben Kezmarsky.

Passaic County

Passaic County's Roads Division maintains 246 miles or more than 500 lane-miles of county roadway through 16 municipalities, according to spokesman Keith Furlong. An estimated 120 employees are available to clear roads with its 49 snow plows and spreaders.

Furlong said the county had 13,000 tons of salt, housed in four salt domes throughout the county and purchased an additional 10,000 tons of salt this year. An estimated 15,000 gallons of calcium chloride are on hand.

Snow falls in West Milford Oct. 30, 2020.

"We do not plan to use brine this season," Furlong said. "Rock salt is not effective at cold temperatures below 25-30 degrees. Calcium chlorides is added to the rock salt when needed."

The estimated snow removal budget includes $400,000 for rock salt, $150,000 for private contractors and $150,000 for overtime in the event of large storms.

West Milford is the largest municipality in Passaic County and maintains 190 miles of roadways across its 81 square miles, almost 40% of the county, with a population of 26,392.

"We have 19 plows but have contracts for 50 additional plows if necessary," said Township Administrator Bill Senande. "Fifteen of our plows are mounted with spreaders. We have 29 employees, including five mechanics, who can work during a storm."

Senande said the township contracts annually for 12,500 tons of salt, but does not use brine. West Milford's estimated snow removal budget is $1.5 million.

Morris County

Morris County maintains 287 miles of roadways with up to 780 employees using 65 snow plows and 65 spreaders of various sizes, according to Communications Director Vincent Vitale.

"We can call 71 additional contractors/trucks for larger storms," Vitale said.

Workers shovel snow off the front steps of the state Superior Courthouse of Morris County in Morristown after snow fell across the region on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

Vitale estimated the county had 15,000 tons of salt left over from last year, and will be replenished depending upon storms. The county does not use brine, Vitale said, but has 15,000 gallons of calcium chloride on hand, which is mixed with salt as it is spread.

"Morris County salts roadways when a coating up to 2 inches is forecast," Vitale said. "Once there is over 2 inches of snow, we switch to plowing."

Parsippany is the largest municipality in Morris County and maintains 210 miles of roads over its 24 square miles with a population of 53,238.

According to Director of Public Works Jim Walsh, the township has 140 drivers available to operate its 140 snow plows and 30 salt spreaders.

"Depending on how large and the duration of the storm, overtime can be up to $100,000 per storm," Walsh said.

The township has 400 tons of salt left over from last year, with this year's need estimated at 3,500 to 4,000 tons. Walsh estimated the township would use 2,500 to 3,000 gallons of calcium chloride "depending on the number of storms, temperature and weather conditions." Calcium chloride is used mainly when the temperature is below freezing to help the salt melt snow and ice, he said. The county does not use brine.

"We start salting when the precipitation starts, paying close attention to the higher elevations of the township," Walsh said. "When there is a buildup of snow on the roadways, we will switch to plowing. We will resume salting when the roads are cleared of the bulk of snow."

Essex County

Essex County maintains 450 lane miles of roadway across its 129 square miles with up to 50 employees using 150 plows and 50 spreaders, according to Public Information Director Anthony Puglisi.

The county had 10,000 tons of salt left over from last year, and purchased an additional 10,000 tons this year, Puglisi said. Essex County also has 5,000 gallons of brine and 500 gallons of calcium chloride on hand.

The estimated snow removal budget is $4.2 million, according to Sanjeev Varghese, public works director and county engineer.

Sussex County

Sussex County has 535.9 square miles in area situated at the extreme northwest corner of New Jersey. There can be a wide difference between snowfall in the mountains of northwestern New Jersey and the rest of the state, said state climatologist David Robinson.

Snow-covered trees line Sussex Turnpike in Randolph, NJ on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

On Dec. 11, 2023, while nearly all of the state only had rain, the High Point Monument, on the border of Wantage Township and Montague Township, at the state's tallest point at 1,800 feet, had 5.1 inches of snow.

Sussex County has 34 miles of county roads.

To report a problem in road conditions, drivers can call (973) 579-0430 during weekday hours or email to: dpw@sussex.nj.us.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ county officials ready to clear roads for weekend snow