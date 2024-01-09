Snowstorm: West and northwest suburbs remain under warning for heavy snow, Chicago could see more Tuesday night

West and northwest suburbs remain under a winter storm warning as snow continues to fall throughout the day and another round of heavy snow could complicate commutes Tuesday evening throughout the city.

The National Weather Service received a number of reports of more than 2 inches of snow on the ground in the west suburbs. A second push of snow was expected late Tuesday morning and be especially heavy northwest of I-55, meteorologists predicted.

Evening snow is predicted to start around 6 p.m. and “be worse the farther west and north you go,” said meteorologist David King.

Chicago was taken out of the winter weather advisory Tuesday morning, with meteorologists confident that the slushy storm mix will remain rain through the day. Temperatures at O’Hare International Airport and Midway Airport were already above freezing by 9 a.m., creating a slushy mix of snow and rain on the ground, particularly closer to the lakefront.

At 6 a.m. Tuesday, official snow observations at the NWS Chicago headquarters in Romeoville came in at 1.9 inches at O’Hare and Rockford had 1.1 inches.

Depending on temperatures, snow could return to the city with wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph Tuesday night.

A 60% chance of snow remains in place for Wednesday night into Thursday, though it will be a “weaker system,” the NWS said.

Another potential winter storm is expected to approach the Chicago area Friday, but predictions are largely uncertain as of Tuesday morning, King said.

“We will get through this event and then fine tune that forecast,” King said. “It’s January and it’s just going to be the next winter storm.”

As of 9 a.m. Monday, 80 flights had been canceled at O’Hare International Airport, and 30 were canceled at Midway Airport, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

Most of the O’Hare cancellations were by United Airlines, which is one of two major U.S. carriers that operate Boeing 737 Max 9 jets that were grounded after a door plug blew out midflight on an Alaska Airlines jet Friday. United said Monday it had canceled a total of 200 Max 9 flights that day and expected “significant cancellations” Tuesday.

United also said it had saved about 30 flights by switching them onto other types of planes. The carrier found loose bolts and installation issues with the door plug during preliminary inspections, United has said, and the airline was working to return its 79 Max 9s to service “in the days ahead.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed 287 salt spreaders Tuesday morning. The snow fleet focused on Chicago’s main arterial streets, DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and bridges and overpasses.

The Illinois State Police reported it had assisted in 18 incidents, including slide-offs, from midnight to 9 a.m. around the Chicago area.

The city urged drivers to have a full tank of gas before heading out, yield to emergency vehicles and snow plows when driving and to carry an emergency kit with a cellphone charger, food and water. Drivers should also allow for extra time and leave ample space between cars, according to a news release.

Overnight parking bans are also enforced on more than 100 main streets in the city from 3 to 7 a.m. until April to allow enough space for snow removal.

Due to a strong El Nino, scientists predict that Chicago’s winter will be milder and drier than normal, with Monday’s overnight system the first “significant” storm of the winter.

