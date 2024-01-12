Snowstorms, extreme temps coming for millions of Americans: How to stay safe in the cold

Ready or not, blasts of freezing cold weather, heavy snow and blizzard conditions are headed toward millions of Americans in the coming days.

The National Weather Service is warning of "dangerously cold temperatures" and a winter storm Thursday through Saturday, which could bring heavy snow across the Great Lakes region of the Midwest, including in Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan. And thanks to the lake effect, the weather service says colder air arriving on Saturday will generate strong winds, creating a risk of "significant" blowing snow.

In addition to snow and freezing temperatures in the Midwest, the Gulf Coast and Southeast regions could see severe thunderstorms Thursday and Friday, and rain in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast could lead to flooding. The Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions also pose the risk of coastal flooding.

In the face of freezing temperatures, snowstorms and heavy rain, it's important to be prepared, even if it's just in case. Here's what you should know.

How to dress for the frigid temperatures

The most important step you can take to guard against the cold is choosing a weather-appropriate outfit, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather Tom Kines previously told USA TODAY.

"I think the No. 1 thing to keep in mind is that you've got to keep your whole body covered up when it gets brutally cold," Kines said. "That means hands, ears, necks and your face. It's just as easy to get frostbite on your ears."

Kines also said dressing in layers is key to staying warm and that mittens will keep your hands warmer than gloves.

"It's always best to dress in layers as opposed to one big coat," Kines said. "When you dress in layers, the air between each of those layers will heat up with your body heat to keep you warm."

You should also wear loose clothing instead of tight options, which can restrict blood flow in the body and make you colder, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Safe ways to get to school and work in the cold

Hines previously said he recommends staying inside during the extreme cold.

"If you absolutely have to (be outside), the less you can be out in the cold, the less you're going to risk frostbite," Hines said.

If you use public transit to commute, Hines said to keep moving at bus and metro stops by pacing or jumping up and down. If you drive, make sure you have a flashlight with fresh batteries in your car, as well as a full tank of gas.

ACDelco, a General Motors' automotive parts brand, previously told The Detroit Free Press that you should also check your wiper blades if you are planning on driving in the cold. If the blades leave streaks or squeak when you use them, it's time to invest in a new pair for your front and back windshields.

What are the signs of hypothermia and frostbite?

Author and journalist Thomas Kostigan previously wrote USA TODAY you should be ready to recognize the signs of cold-related conditions such as hypothermia and frostbite. Even if you are inside, if you notice your skin turning blue or gray, or you experience extreme fatigue and shivering, you should warm up right away.

It can take less than 15 minutes for the first signs of hypothermia and frostbite to set in, according to Hines.

"You don't have to be outside very long for frostbite to take over," Hines said. "It's a very dangerous air mass. It's an air mass that means business."

How to keep your home safe in freezing temperatures

There are also a few key steps you can take to keep your home safe in the winter weather, according to Kostigan. You should keep your thermostat at 68 degrees to conserve fuel, just in case low temperatures "last longer than expected."

If you are using space heaters to keep warm, keep them several feet away from furniture, curtains and drapes to avoid creating a fire hazard.

According to Consumers Energy, a Michigan-based public utility company, carbon monoxide poisonings are "most prevalent in the winter" when people use furnaces with windows and doors closed. Make sure you have audible carbon monoxide alarms installed throughout your house. If you already have alarms, make sure they have fresh batteries.

