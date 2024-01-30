Snowtown festivities continue

Jan. 30—When Snowtown first got its start in the 1980s, a snow sculpting competition was one of the main attractions — and it will be again this year.

For the first time in years, the festival's snow sculpting competition will be a sanctioned event with the winner going to the United States National Snow Sculpting Championship next year in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

"That's a big deal," said David J. Daily, executive director.

Eight teams — all of which competed last year — will come up with creations formed from blocks of snow. The competition starts Thursday at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, with the winner announced on Feb. 4.

Upcoming events include open skating and a Children's Fun Day.

Kids Day is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Watertown Municipal Fairgrounds and will feature a Touch-a-Truck event with fire trucks and police cars. State troopers, the Jefferson County Sheriff and K9, the Fire Department, and more with have their vehicles on display.

WPBS will offer a snow painting activity for young artists.

The event is free, but donations to Snowtown are welcome.

All ages are welcome, and food vendors will be on site.

Free activities on Sunday include story time and a snow sculpture craft with Flower Library librarians from noon 3 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fair Building.

And Rock 'N' Skate — free indoor skating and hot chocolate (while supplies last), with a guest DJ — will be held from 1:15 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Watertown Municipal Arena.

Snowtown USA has historically been an annual event during which hundreds of community members participate in a wide range of winter events and activities that center around the celebration of snow.

For a full list of events, visit www.snowtownusa.org.

