A snowy day turns to rain

Jan. 16—NEW LONDON — Craig Jackson, left, of Pittsfield, Mass., and Louis Fazio, both seniors, walked across the snow covered campus Tuesday as the snow turned to rain after their morning classes at Mitchell College in New London.

Earlier in the morning Mitchell College announced that the college would close at 2 p.m.

