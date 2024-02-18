Snowy NE Ohio highways, hundreds of crashes: OSP

*Related Video Above: OSHP released a 5-year report on road fatalities*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Nearly 10 crashes per hour, that’s how busy troopers were as snow fell earlier this weekend, including some “intense snow squalls.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Sunday that troopers responded to 225 vehicle crashes in Northeast Ohio between 2 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.

Victim stabbed to death in small, local Ohio town: PD

157 of those crashes occurred Friday and 68 crashs happened Saturday, troopers said.

The snow was accompanied by windy conditions and falling temperatures Friday night and by Saturday morning the NWS in Cleveland issued both a hazardous weather statement and a Winter Weather Advisory in several NE Ohio counties, including Cuyahoga County for “intense snow squalls and reduced visbilty.”

Four inches of snow fell in Westlake leaving roads icy in spots, and up to a foot of snow in Tuscawaras County.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to a one-car roll-over crash on I-480 Saturday morning. Deputies said seven people were in the car, four children and two adults were taken to the hospital.

Summit County roll-over crash: 2 adults, 4 kids taken to hospital

Deputies didn’t say if the crash was weather related, but snow was moving across the area Saturday morning.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.