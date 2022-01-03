A snowy struggle

Snow is piling up in the mid-Atlantic as a winter storm moves across the region. Antonio Brown's NFL career takes another unexpected turn. And Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have been subpoenaed as part of a fraud inquiry into former President Donald Trump's real estate business.

Winter is in full force

A potent winter storm packing heavy snow moved across the South and mid-Atlantic on Monday, snarling traffic, causing nearly 850,000 power outages and shutting the federal government in Washington. There is the potential for 6-12 inches of snow to pile up by the time the storm winds down Monday, AccuWeather said. That heavy amount of snow was most likely to fall from parts of eastern Virginia to the eastern shore of Maryland, much of Delaware and southern New Jersey. Wind gusts of up to 35 mph were forecast, and travel was expected to be very difficult, the weather service said.

Check your flight status: More than 6,200 flights were canceled or delayed Monday as the winter storm slams the East Coast.

A man walks his dog past the Supreme Court as a winter storm delivers heavy snow to Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Antonio Brown is no longer a Buccaneer. Here's how it happened.

Antonio Brown's career took another turn Sunday when the wide receiver walked away from his team's game against the New York Jets. Though the reason for Brown's premature exit is not apparent, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported that Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians had asked the receiver to go into the game and Brown refused. On Monday, Arians denied an NFL Network report that Brown told him he was injured. After Sunday's win over the Jets, Arians said Brown is "no longer a Buc." By walking off the field, Brown theoretically left behind nearly $1 million in potential bonus money.

Antonio Brown leaves the field during the Buccaneers-Jets game.

FDA gives thumbs-up to Pfizer booster shots for youths 12 to 15

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday expanded the emergency use authorization of a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to include youths 12 to 15. A booster dose was previously authorized by the FDA for emergency use for those 16 years of age and older. There’s one step to go: The Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention must sign off on the authorization. Health care systems report record hospitalizations among children amid a coronavirus surge driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. subpoenaed by NY attorney general

New York Attorney General Letitia James issued subpoenas to Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., as part of a fraud inquiry examining the operations of former President Donald Trump's real estate business. The action was disclosed in court documents filed Monday in connection with the civil investigation focusing on whether the Trump Organization claimed false property valuations in its dealings with lenders and taxing authorities. The attorney general also seeks the testimony of the former president. The joint investigation has resulted in criminal tax evasion charges against Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's longtime chief financial officer.

NY attorney general seeks Trump deposition in fraud inquiry targeting Trump Organization

Donald Trump waits with daughter Ivanka Trump and son Donald Trump Jr. before speaking at a news conference on Jan. 11, 2017, in New York.

Kane Tanaka doesn't look a day over 100

Kane Tanaka celebrated her 119th birthday in Japan on Sunday, extending her record as the world's oldest person to another year. Tanaka's family said she intends to live another year to reach her 120th birthday, further bolstering her feat in the Guinness Book of Records, which began officially tallying her age in March 2019 when she turned 116. During Tanaka's lifespan, she witnessed five Japanese imperial reigns, two World Wars and was born the same year that the Wright brothers made their first powered flight and six months before British novelist George Orwell. I'll have whatever she's having!

These three Kansas sisters are over 100: Key to a long life? 'Keep going'

Kane Tanaka, at 116, celebrates the official recognition by Guinness World Records that she is the world's oldest verified person on March 9, 2019. She turned 119 on Jan. 2.

