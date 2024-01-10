Snowy weather dusts South Sound as commuters fight through slushy roads

It was the South Sound’s turn to deal with winter weather on Wednesday morning, as we made it all the way to Tumwater and Tenino where snow was falling during the morning commute.

Follow the latest snow forecasts from KIRO 7 Pinpoint Meteorologists

People woke up Wednesday and sent KIRO 7 photos of snow across the South Sound. Many people saw an inch or two of snow in the system that dumped the wintry weather across the region.

Snow in Mossyrock, WA

Snow in McCleary, WA

Snow in Centralia, WA

Snow in Onalaska, WA

Snow in Longview, WA

Snow in Mattawa, WA

After the commute got started, snow quickly turned to slush making for some slick conditions.

When KIRO 7′s crew first drove into Tenino, a road was closed and a tow truck was fishing a vehicle out of a ditch. It appeared to have slid off early this morning in the slush, snowy slippery conditions that hit Tenino for most of Wednesday morning.

Vehicles were also cutting through the snow and slush as people headed to work during another day of wintry weather.

Rob Baxter was gassing up in Tenino headed to Tacoma for work and woke up to some white stuff this morning.

“Just wet slush like this what you see on the ground,” he described. “Really this is nothing… hopefully it’s better than this so I can get to work.”

It was a similar situation for Larry Goff, who was ferrying his wife to work.

“Snow – it was nice, good to see it again,” he said. “Dropping my wife off at work, she doesn’t like driving in this but I do it for her.”

It was not just Tenino that had to deal with the snowfall. All across the South Sound some areas got socked with snow just as traffic was starting to build for the morning rush.

We saw thick bands of snow in Tumwater along I-5, and those bands also stretched to the south and to the north of Tumwater. Unlike Tenino, most of that snow did not stick to the ground, and a lot of it was also mixed in with rain and slush while the weather moved through.