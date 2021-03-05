SNP accused of spending thousands on Alex Salmond court fight after lawyer 'plough on' defeat warning

Simon Johnson
·5 min read
Nicola Sturgeon appears at inquiry into the Committee on the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints this week&#xa0; - Reuters
Nicola Sturgeon appears at inquiry into the Committee on the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints this week - Reuters

Nicola Sturgeon's government spent tens of thousands of pounds fighting Alex Salmond's judicial review after its lawyers challenged her whether she wanted to "plough on regardless" of their warnings he would win, it has been alleged.

Legal advice published by the Scottish Government showed Roddy Dunlop QC and Christine O'Neill said they were "perilously close" to being unable to mount a defence and had seriously considered withdrawing from the case.

They said they were "firmly of the view" Mr Salmond would succeed on at least one of his challenges to the government's investigation into sexual misconduct claims against him following a catalogue of disastrous failures by the civil service in disclosing evidence.

The pair said that their previous advice that the case should be conceded on a narrow, technical point "has already been said, and discounted" and the decision to proceed "had been taken by very experienced legal and political minds."

But they concluded: "Given the potential for harm we simply wish all concerned – and we include the First Minister in this – to be absolutely certain that they wish us to plough on regardless notwithstanding the concerns which we have outlined."

They warned that Mr Salmond was adopting a "scorched earth" approach to the action, heedless of the harm he caused others, and Ms Sturgeon knew she was "in the crosshairs."

The joint note was written on Dec 17, 2018 but Mr Salmond's allies last night told the Telegraph that the Scottish Government had started an expensive 'Commission and Diligence' process in the court fight only two days later.

They estimated the three-day process would have cost the taxpayer around £150,000 at Christmas holiday legal rates. The Scottish Government did not collapse the case until the start of January, 2019.

The documents also disclosed the lawyers said that conceding the case was "the least worst option" almost a month earlier, a verdict challenged by Ms Sturgeon and Leslie Evans, the Scottish Government's permanent secretary.

The Scottish Tories said that spending public money against legal advice was a breach of the ministerial code, which is usually a resignation matter.

Douglas Ross, their leader, said the disclosure meant "the First Minister’s position is more unstable than ever" as the SNP administration "ran up an even bigger bill for weeks after they had been told the case was unstatable."

He also questioned the absence of any minutes for a conference on Nov 13, 2018 attended by Ms Sturgeon and the two lawyers after concerns were expressed over the chances of success.

The damning note was included in the latest tranche of previously secret legal advice John Swinney, the Deputy First Minister, handed over to a Holyrood inquiry following threats of a vote of no confidence if he refused.

Mr Swinney said they helped "utterly disprove the conspiracy theory that the Scottish Government delayed the concession of the judicial review or ignored advice from counsel, or that there was a plot against Mr Salmond."

He added: "These documents demonstrate that the case became unstateable in late December and the Scottish Government conceded quickly afterwards in early January.”

Mr Salmond was paid £512,250 of taxpayers' money to cover his legal costs after the judge Lord Pentland ruled the government's investigation into sexual misconduct complaints against him was "procedurally unfair" and "tainted with apparent bias".

The case was abandoned on the eve of a Court of Session hearing after the government admitted it had breached its own guidelines by appointing an investigating officer who had “prior involvement” with two civil servants who had made complaints.

The Holyrood inquiry into the debacle was kickstarted after when Mr Salmond was acquitted of sexual assault charges at the High Court last year.

Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond during the 2015 general election campaign - Reuters
Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond during the 2015 general election campaign - Reuters

According to the documents, Mr Dunlop and Ms O'Neill advised on Dec 6, 2018 that the "least worst option" was to concede but Lord Advocate James Wolffe said there was "no question" of doing so.

Ms Sturgeon and Ms Evans were reported as being "unclear" on what had changed to make conceding the better option, prompting Mr Dunlop to reply on Dec 7 stating that the concerns he had expressed at the conference with Ms Sturgeon "have deepened in light of the documents now disclosed."

He said there were now only two possible counter-arguments against Mr Salmond's action and "I doubt either will work." One was said to be "probably unstatable" and the other had "problems."

By Dec 17, they said they could not see the defence prevailing and there would be "potentially disastrous repercussions" in continuing.

Their joint note to the Lord Advocate and Paul Cackette, head of the Scottish Government's legal directorate, said errors discovered the previous week had led them "to consider very seriously whether we were bound to withdraw."

They said they could not advise the court "the Scottish Government has discharged its duty of candour". Problems included the government redacting documents given to the court without counsel's consent and Ms Evans failing to provide a precognition about what she knew.

