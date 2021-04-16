SNP accused of trying to ‘deceive’ Scots into independence with manifesto giveaways

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Georgina Hayes
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicola Sturgeon checks the teeth of &#39;Dentosaurus&#39; during a visit to the Thornliebank Dental Care centre in Glasgow during the election campaign - Jane Barlow/PA
Nicola Sturgeon checks the teeth of 'Dentosaurus' during a visit to the Thornliebank Dental Care centre in Glasgow during the election campaign - Jane Barlow/PA

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of trying to con Scots into backing a new independence referendum with a series of unaffordable election giveaways. ” ’

The Scottish Tories claimed that the Scottish budget would need to at least double if all of the policies and aspirations included in the SNP manifesto were to be implemented.

The spending splurge promised by Ms Sturgeon includes free bikes for poorer children, an end to NHS dentistry charges, free bus travel for young people and a laptop or tablet for every school pupil.

The respected Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has raised a series of doubts about the affordability of the party’s manifesto commitments, warning that “tricky trade-offs” would be required.

The impartial analysis by the thinktank found that Nicola Sturgeon’s array of spending promises would have a "significant net cost”, and said it was “disappointing” that the manifesto does not provide information about what the “significant pledges” would cost.

Separate costings by the Scottish Conservatives found that the SNP’s spending plans totalled £95 billion in a single year, although that figure includes policies that the nationalists have accepted could not be delivered with Holyrood's existing powers.

Independence would leave Scotland worse off
Independence would leave Scotland worse off

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, claimed Ms Sturgeon was attempting to lure the public with giveaways only to claim their votes as support for another referendum after the election.

“This is the SNP’s White Paper for independence all over again,” he said. “Nicola Sturgeon is trying to deceive voters into supporting another referendum.

“Her plans for independence relied on fantasy economics and this analysis shows that the SNP’s 2021 manifesto is just as misleading.”

Accusing the SNP of “rejecting scrutiny at every turn”, he added: “It’s clear the SNP manifesto is not remotely credible. It’s a fantasy wish list in pursuit of another referendum.”

The Tories costings included policies such as a Universal Basic Income, which could cost £58 billion per year, and the four-day week proposal, would cost taxpayers more than £3 billion per year.

While mentioned as longer term aspirations in the SNP manifesto, the party has not pledged to implement them within the next five years.

However, manifesto pledges which the SNP has promised to implement include expanding free childcare to one and two-year-olds, year round free breakfasts and lunches for all primary-aged school children, doubling the Scottish Child Payment, abolishing charges for non-residential social care and exempting 18-21-year-olds from paying council tax.

At the same time the SNP has said it will not increase income taxes. Ms Sturgeon has insisted her manifesto can be paid for by an estimated 14 per cent rise in the block grant from Westminster over five years and a projected 20 per cent growth in tax revenues.

Ms Sturgeon also expanded on her commitment to scrap all dental charges.

Currently, around £75m is spent by Scots every year at NHS dentists, although the policy cost is likely to initially increase to around £100m, initially as it is likely to lead to a surge in demand from people who have put off treatment.

Although there are already exemptions in place so that the poorest are not charged for dental treatment, the SNP leader said charges remained “a barrier for too many people”.

The British Dental Association said it was ready to work with a future SNP government to deliver the changes, but pointed out that the budget for dentistry had been cut in real terms in three of the past four years by the SNP.

David McColl, chair of the British Dental Association's Scottish Dental Practice Committee, said: “These are big plans to bring down barriers to care and improve access, but they must go hand in hand with needed investment if services millions depend on are going to remain sustainable”.

Responding to the Tory claims on costings, Kate Forbes, the SNP’s Finance Secretary and candidate for Candidate for Skye, Lochaber & Badenoch, said: “This is desperate nonsense from the failing Tory campaign. They are clearly spooked by the bold plans the SNP has put forward and are resorting to simply making things up. I hope they are better at basic arithmetic when it comes to costing their own manifesto than they are in trying to cost ours.

“The SNP has set out an ambitious, but affordable, package of progressive policies that will drive Scotland’s recovery and help us to build a healthier, fairer and greener country. As set out yesterday, overall our plans will see an additional £6.1 billion in resource costs and £1.7 billion in capital costs.

“Both are less than the central projections of the Medium Term Financial Strategy published earlier this year, making these plans affordable even on relatively cautious financial estimates of future revenue.”

Recommended Stories

  • Scottish nationalists pledge independence referendum by end of 2023

    The ruling Scottish National Party pledged on Thursday to hold an independence referendum by the end of 2023, a step that could fracture the United Kingdom by ripping apart the 314-year union between England and Scotland. If there was another referendum and the Scots voted out, it would mark the biggest shock to the United Kingdom since Irish independence a century ago - just as London grapples with the impact of both Brexit and the COVID-19 crisis. Scotland voted against independence by 55% to 45% in 2014, but Nicola Sturgeon's Scottish National Party (SNP) wants another referendum if it wins the Scottish Parliament election on May 6.

  • Independence, tax freezes and free dentist appointments: what SNP manifesto means for Scots

    Nicola Sturgeon unveiled her party's manifesto for the Holyrood election on Thursday. The First Minister hailed it as a "transformational" document and tried to sell herself as the experienced and hard-working leader needed to lead Scotland's recovery from coronavirus. However, opposition parties pointed to a litany of promises made by the SNP over the years, some from as long ago as 2007, that had not been delivered. Here is what the SNP manifesto – which if opinion polls are to be believed will be the one implemented after May 6 – says about the key issues. Independence The SNP manifesto states that an independence referendum should be held once the “immediate Covid crisis” has passed. However, how the "crisis" is defined – and how to judge when it is over – is not explicitly spelled out. The party’s intention is for a referendum to be held within the first half of the next parliament, meaning by late 2023. Although the process of negotiating the terms of independence would likely take years, the SNP claims that its preferred timeframe would “equip our parliament with the full powers it needs to drive out long-term recovery from Covid and build a better, fairer nation”. It is stated that a majority of pro-independence MSPs – meaning votes of Scottish Greens or Alex Salmond’s Alba Party would count – would be enough to secure a mandate for another vote. This means Nicola Sturgeon will push ahead with her separation plans even if the SNP does not gain an outright majority on its own. The manifesto states any referendum must be “legitimate and constitutional”, and an SNP Scottish Government would open talks with the UK Government over the transfer of powers to allow it to take place. However, it also raises the prospect of the SNP passing its own referendum bill at Holyrood, which the UK Government could challenge in the courts, should Boris Johnson stick to his guns and continue to refuse to allow any new referendum to be held. The SNP says that should the constitutional battle over a new referendum end up in the courts, it would fight the case “vigorously”. However, it does not say what it would do if – as many constitutional experts predict – the Scottish Government lost the case. Tax Despite outlining a series of expensive policies, the SNP said it plans to maintain income tax rates for the duration of the parliament, with any rises to bands not exceeding inflation. However, it also states that “it is important for any government to have flexibility to respond to a change in circumstances”, potentially leaving the door ajar for the pledge to be ditched. The SNP broke its promise in its 2016 manifesto not to raise levies on basic rate taxpayers. It also promises to freeze rates and bands for Land and Building Transactions Tax – the Scottish equivalent to Stamp Duty – for the duration of the parliament. However, business rates will increase for larger firms. There is a vague commitment to reforming council tax “to make it fairer”. Education The SNP has promised a system of ‘wraparound childcare’, meaning children would be looked after before and after school, and to expand free early years education to some one and two-year-olds. Every school pupil would be entitled to a free digital device and there would be an expansion of free school meals. A school clothing grant for low income families would be increased to at least £120 per primary pupil and £150 for secondary pupils. The findings of an OECD review of the curriculum – the preliminary findings of which the SNP has refused to publish – will be “taken forward”, the manifesto states. An investment of £1 billion on closing the attainment gap between rich and poor is promised, while 3,500 extra teachers and classroom assistants would be hired. There is a brief commitment to devolving more power to teachers but little to suggest there are plans for a major reorganisation of the schools system. A Scottish version of the Erasmus student exchange programme, no longer available due to Brexit, will be developed. Health The SNP has said it will increase health spending by at least 20 per cent over five years and set up a new National Care Service. This will not mean all care homes are nationalised but the new organisation will “oversee the delivery of care, improve standards, ensure enhanced pay and conditions for workers and provide better support for unpaid carers", the manifesto said. In a major pledge, the SNP has said it will abolish all NHS charges in dentists over the course of the next parliament. As the poorest already receive free treatment, the policy will mainly help the better off. A quarter of a billion pounds is promised over five years to tackle Scotland’s drugs death crisis. Rural Affairs A new land reform law will be introduced, which would see community groups given first refusal to purchase large areas of land that are being sold. Superfast broadband will be extended in the north of Scotland, the manifesto pledges, although work there will not be completed for another five years. It is hoped that full 5G services will be available to eight Scottish islands. In an attempt to stem depopulation, 100 bonds of up to £50,000 each will be offered to young people or families to allow them to stay in or move to islands. Councils will be handed new powers to discourage second homes. There will be a new push for low carbon farming, and a drive to encourage more cultivation of planet-based proteins rather than animals. Legislation will be passed to “ensure the equal rights of succession for women in agriculture”. Law changes are also promised to close “loopholes” in fox hunting rules and the SNP “remains committed” to a licensing regime for grouse shooting. Transport/Environment Over five years, the SNP plans to spend £1.6billion decarbonising heating for homes and other buildings. New tougher rules would be drawn up for builders to meet. Plans for a publicly-owned energy company will be revived. By 2026, at least 10 per cent of transport infrastructure budgets will be spent on walking and cycling, the manifesto states. Free bikes will be offered to children from low income families. Free bus travel will be extended to under 22s, while a target will be introduced to reduce the use of cars by 20 per cent by the end of the decade. The manifesto describes oil and gas as an “important part” of the energy mix but adds “we must transition to new, cleaner fuels”. Scotrail will be taken into public ownership from next year and Scotland’s railways will be decarbonised by 2035, under the SNP plan.

  • Operators of Kentucky pet rescue organization charged with animal cruelty

    A pet rescue organization has shut down and its operators have been charged with animal cruelty after the Montgomery County sheriff’s office said it found cats and dogs living in “deplorable conditions.”

  • SNP offers Scots up to £50,000 to move to the islands

    Nicola Sturgeon’s party plans bond scheme to stop rural depopulation

  • 'It’s a hypocrisy’: Boris Johnson's 'Global Britain' government accused of failing world’s poorest

    Experts warn Integrated Review was a 'missed opportunity' to seriously address development

  • Prince Harry Reached Out to William, Charles, Beatrice and Eugenie to Put Any "Disputes" on Hold

    Harry and Prince William spoke on the phone.

  • White House tackles COVID-19 variants with $1.7 billion boost for genomic sequencing

    States will receive $1 billion from the CDC to detect and monitor more contagious strains of COVID-19, beginning in May.

  • Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo Writing Cinderella Stepsisters Movie

    Kristen Wiig and her Bridesmaids and Barb & Star writing partner Annie Mumolo are developing a Disney movie about Cinderella's evil stepsisters. The post Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo Writing Cinderella Stepsisters Movie appeared first on Nerdist.

  • North Carolina Police Issue 'Critical' Warning After 2 Transgender Women Found Dead

    Charlotte police said they're investigating whether the deaths of two transgender women -- both shot in hotel rooms -- are connected.

  • Babies dying from Covid in Brazil as ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ hits country

    Médecins Sans Frontières says country has been plunged into ‘permanent state of mourning’

  • Police officer ‘breaks arm’ of dementia patient after she forgets to pay for her groceries

    The lawsuit filed against police says the vicitm now experiences fear, trauma and anxiety whenever she leaves her home

  • ‘It is the right thing to do’: Chelsea Clinton calls on Trump to release a vaccination photo to help win over MAGA anti-vaxxers

    Referencing concerns that Republicans are warier of Covid vaccines, 41-year-old says ‘real difference’ could be made in vaccine effort with image of former president’s jab

  • Elizabeth Warren Literally LOLs at GOP’s Supposed Breakup With Corporate America

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAs Republicans castigate corporations for opposing their nationwide efforts to change voting rules, the Democratic Party’s top critics of private sector power are laughing at the notion that corporate America and the GOP have actually splintered.Republicans Can Talk Tough About ‘Woke’ Corporations—and That’s About ItLiterally.Asked on Wednesday about the idea of a rift between the GOP and big business, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) let out a chuckle.“I think the Republicans have finally been called out,” Warren told The Daily Beast. “They think that they can pass laws to keep people from voting and otherwise undermine our democracy, and so long as they cut taxes for corporate America, everything will be sunshine and roses. They’re wrong.”The former Wall Street watchdog and progressive 2020 presidential candidate didn’t exactly give corporations moral credit for speaking out against the GOP’s voting stands. They’d simply reached their limit.“All of this is about democracy,” said Warren. “Corporations are willing to get in and throw their money around to help candidates that they're aligned with, but what we're seeing now is they're not willing to take that all the way to the point of breaking our basic democracy.”That apparent breaking point was Georgia Republicans’ bill, passed in March, to restrict several avenues of voting access after high-profile Democratic victories in the state fueled conspiracies about election integrity. Big local companies like Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola spoke up strongly against that bill, and Major League Baseball pulled its scheduled All-Star Game from the state under pressure from their players and the public. CEOs of major companies like Pepsi and Paypal huddled recently to discuss coordinated pushback to bills similar to Georgia’s nationwide. And on Wednesday, the pages of the New York Times and Washington Post had an open letter signed by hundreds of corporations—including Starbucks, General Motors, and Google—condemning “any discriminatory legislation or measures that restrict or prevent any eligible voter from having an equal and fair opportunity to cast a ballot.”Those moves, among others, have prompted the GOP to turn on corporate America’s titans as “woke” warriors taking marching orders from Democrats, which has sparked the op-eds and headlines speculating about the schism between C-suites and the Republican Party.Not only do progressives like Warren reject the idea that this rift is real—they also reject the idea that a broader political realignment is taking place, one in which Republicans assume the role as big business’ main adversary, while Democrats gradually align with corporate interests.The de facto dean of the party’s left wing, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), put forward a simple litmus test for Republicans when asked that question. “We’ll see how they feel about asking large corporations and the wealthy to start paying their fair share,” Sanders told The Daily Beast. “Let’s see how they feel about raising the minimum wage.”The subtext for Sanders’ answer: Republicans largely don’t support those things. To pay for their proposed $2.2 trillion infrastructure plan, President Joe Biden and Democrats want to raise taxes on corporations to 28 percent, up from the 21 percent rate that the GOP codified in their 2017 tax bill. Republicans have uniformly balked at that idea.The GOP also vocally opposed an effort from Democrats to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 when Democrats pushed to add it to their COVID relief package in February. Only one Republican, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), came close to endorsing the idea, backing a minimum wage hike only for the biggest corporations. Generally, he has been one of the few Republicans willing to back up criticism for corporations’ politics with some measures to restrain their power.Republicans Can Talk Tough About ‘Woke’ Corporations—and That’s About ItHawley believes the rest of his party is catching up with him, particularly on issues of antitrust, and he argued the Democratic Party is becoming the preferred party of corporate America. “The corporatist party right now, increasingly today, is the Democratic Party,” Hawley argued to The Daily Beast. “We’re in a significant realignment right now.”Many Republicans’ recent displays of antipathy toward corporate America have been largely fueled by the sense they are targeting them in one way or another, not only through the opposition to state-level voting bills, but through endorsement of “cancel culture” or censorship of conservatives.Beyond that, the declarations from numerous large companies—such as Amazon, AT&T, Mastercard, and Blue Cross Blue Shield—that they would not contribute to the campaigns of Republican lawmakers who objected to the certification of the 2020 election after Jan. 6 further rankled the party.When Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) recently issued a surprise endorsement of the drive to form a labor union at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama, he alluded to the mega-corporation’s devastating impact on small businesses. But most of Rubio’s firepower was reserved for Amazon’s supposed “war against working-class values” by banning conservative books from their marketplace, and their “citizen of the world” status, which he argued made the company complicit with China’s communist government.His 2016 presidential rival, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), has also gone after “woke” corporations but tried to shoe-horn those criticisms into a conservative-flavored argument that power, in general, is bad. In a Tuesday tweet, Cruz declared: “Big Government is bad. Big Corporations are bad. Big Tech is bad. Big Hollywood is bad. Any massive accumulation of power is bad.”Hawley, who is leading a push to strip a century-old antitrust exemption for MLB in response to the Georgia decision, disputed the idea that Republicans’ lack of support for making corporations pay higher taxes means they are not serious about holding corporations accountable. “I don’t buy that you have to support Democrats’ policy agenda in order to have a serious critique of corporate America,” he said.Progressives are deeply skeptical of this, of course. “You can't just rhetorically say, ‘We're the party of working families,’” said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), a leading House progressive who co-chaired Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign. “What are the policies? What is one concrete policy that Republicans in the last 30 years have passed that is directly in the interests of working families, that has increased worker power compared to corporate power?”As to Hawley’s point that Democrats are more corporate, Khanna dismissed it outright. “I think we're moving the other direction,” he said.To Warren, though, it all comes back to the issue that has expanded the daylight between Republicans and corporations: voting.“Corporate America may still be willing to line up with the tax-cut Republicans, but not over something that is fundamental to democracy,” said Warren. “So, in a sense, when you asked me about just the simple realignment in politics, that’s not what it says to me. To me, it says, here’s something bigger than politics, and that corporate America recognizes it has a responsibility in America, and that responsibility is to support our democracy.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says

  • ‘We stayed. The citizens are why we stay’: CNN reporter goes viral after police threaten to arrest journalists

    Journalism is Not a Crime: Experienced corespondent stands her ground, writes Andrew Buncombe

  • Lawyer of police officer who shot Adam Toledo says it’s ‘disheartening’ no one has asked how officer is doing

    Police union president called the officer’s actions “heroic”

  • USC's Evan Mobley declares for NBA draft with NFT

    USC's Evan Mobley declared for the NBA draft using an NFT. Mobley is expected to be a first-round pick.

  • BLM activist arrested for anti-Asian hate crime in Seattle

    ‘Thank God the light finally changed and I was able to drive off’, said victim after abuse

  • Mitch McConnell refused to allow Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in state in Capitol, book claims

    ‘Mitch McConnell is not a force for good in our country,’ Nancy Pelosi reportedly told author

  • Wall Street Week Ahead: Tech retakes market lead as investors eye yields, earnings

    U.S. technology and growth stocks have taken the market's reins in recent weeks, pausing a rotation into value shares as investors assess the trajectory of bond yields and upcoming earnings reports. Technology has been the top-performing S&P 500 sector in April, rising 8% versus a 5% rise for the benchmark index. Big tech-related growth stocks in other S&P 500 sectors such as Amazon Inc, Tesla Inc and Google-parent Alphabet Inc have also charged higher.