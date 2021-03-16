SNP applies to put 'Indyref2' on Holyrood election ballot paper

Nicola Sturgeon is considering putting a second independence referendum on the Holyrood election ballot paper - PA
Nicola Sturgeon is considering putting a second independence referendum on the Holyrood election ballot paper - PA

Nicola Sturgeon is preparing to ramp up pressure on Boris Johnson to drop his opposition to a second independence referendum by putting the issue on the ballot paper in May's Holyrood election.

The SNP has applied to the Electoral Commission to register “Vote SNP for IndyRef2” and “Both Votes SNP for IndyRef2” as ways of describing itself on voting slips.

It has also asked to register “Nicola Sturgeon for SNP First Minister” as a third new party description.

None of the applications, disclosed in an obscure public notice by the Commission last week, mentions economic recovery from the pandemic.

The Prime Minister would come under unprecedented pressure to transfer the power to Ms Sturgeon for another referendum if she wins a majority after putting 'Indyref2' on the ballot paper. Senior SNP figures have said they want to hold the vote as early as this year.

However, the move also risks alienating Scots who are tempted to vote SNP as they approve of her handling of the Covid pandemic, but oppose holding another referendum any time soon. The economic recovery is likely to take until at least the middle of the decade.

A poll at the weekend found only a quarter of Scots wanted a new referendum within a year but SNP ministers are expected to publish a draft Bill for a vote, setting out their preferred timing and question, in the coming days.

If the Prime Minister continues to refuse to transfer the powers for a referendum after the election, they have threatened to pass the Bill then go to court to try and stage their own vote. However, constitutional affairs are reserved to Westminster.

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, said the ballot paper application showed the SNP "are going full steam ahead on dividing Scotland."

The Scottish Tory leader said: "Their campaign slogans are all about indyref2. They don’t even mention rebuilding Scotland or recovering from Covid-19.

“Their priority is clear – indyref2 at all costs. It’s the height of recklessness that shows an extreme disregard for Scotland’s recovery efforts."

Every political party is allowed to register up to 12 party descriptions, which can refer to specific elections, policies or candidates.

At the 2016 election, the SNP chose “Scottish National Party – Stronger for Scotland” and “Scottish National Party (Leader – Nicola Sturgeon)”.

This time the Conservatives have applied to register “End Division, No Referendum, Rebuild Scotland” and “Not Another Referendum, Time for Recovery”, while the Liberal Democrats have applied to register “Scottish Liberal Democrats – Put Recovery First”.

Alex Salmond during the 2014 independence referendum campaign - Getty Images Europe
Alex Salmond during the 2014 independence referendum campaign - Getty Images Europe

The Electoral Commission is likely to take several weeks before deciding whether to grant permission for the SNP’s plans.

Although 'IndyRef2” is common shorthand on social media and in print, the commission would have to be satisfied that it would not lead to any confusion among voters.

Keith Brown, the SNP's depute leader, said: "“This election boils down to one key issue – it’s about stopping Boris Johnson deciding Scotland’s future, and that means giving both votes to the SNP in May.

“The question is who the people of Scotland want to lead their recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic – a Scottish Government elected by the people of Scotland, or a Westminster government we didn't vote for, led by Boris Johnson, who has proved time and again he can’t be trusted?"

