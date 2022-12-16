SNP budget favours welfare payments over pupils, says leading think tank

John Swinney, Deputy Scottish First Minister and temporary Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Economy, outlines his budget in Holyrood - Andrew Cowan/Getty

The SNP has inflicted deep spending cuts on schools in this week's Scottish Budget while "channelling" spiralling amounts of taxpayers' money to handing out welfare payments, expert analysis has found.

The respected Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said Scottish schools and local authorities were the "big losers" of John Swinney's spending plans for 2023/24 when compared with what has been allocated to education in England.

While Rishi Sunak's Government plans to increase English school spending by 3.2 per cent above inflation next year, the IFS said Scotland's local government budget - which covers most school spending - is to nosedive by at least five per cent in real terms.

Following a special meeting of Scotland's 32 local authority leaders yesterday, they issued a joint statement warning that "services will now be at absolute breaking point and some may have to stop altogether".

But official forecasts showed spending on devolved benefits is to surge from £4.2 billion in the current financial year to £7.3 billion in 2027/28, with the IFS warning this will "eat into" the funding available for services.

Although SNP ministers receive extra funding from Westminster to hand out benefits that were previously overseen by the UK Government, they are expected to spend an additional £776 million next year after introducing new welfare payments.

Sturgeon accused of imposing 'austerity'

The Prime Minister has previously accused Ms Sturgeon of imposing "austerity" on public services to pay for the spiralling cost of her more generous welfare system. The benefits black hole is expected to rise to £1.4 billion by 2027/28.

The IFS also accused the Scottish Government of falsely claiming spending on public services will rise in 2023/24 by omitting £1.3 billion of "top-ups" in the current financial year.

For example, the Budget documents left out £540 million extra for council pay awards this year. This created the impression that next year's local government Budget was only 0.2 per cent lower in real terms rather than the real drop of at least five per cent.

While the Scottish Government claimed spending on public services would increase 1.9 per cent in real terms next year, the IFS concluded that it will really be 1.6 per cent lower.

The think tank issued the damning full analysis of the Scottish Budget after an "initial response" on Thursday warned that funding for public services was being cut by more than in England or Wales.

This was despite Mr Swinney's decisions to hike taxes for middle earners, with a penny being added to the higher and top rates of income tax.

Although nearly half a million Scots will be hit by the higher rate going up from 41p to 42p, official forecasts said the top rate rise from 46p to 47p would generate only £3 million thanks to behavioural changes by the wealthiest Scots.

The Deputy First Minister also froze the salary thresholds for four of the five Scottish tax rates, a stealth tax as more workers will be dragged into paying higher bands when they get their pay rises next April.

The Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC), which provides official forecasts, calculated that the number of higher rate taxpayers in Scotland has risen by 23 per cent since income tax was devolved in 2016/17 compared to a 10 per cent drop in the rest of the UK.

John Swinney and Nicola Sturgeon make their way into Holyrood ahead of the SNP's budget on Thursday - Ken Jack/Getty

Mr Swinney's latest hike cemented Scotland as the highest taxed part of the UK and prompted warnings from finance experts that the country could face a "brain drain" of talent.

The Chartered Institute of Taxation (CIOT) said a Scot earning £50,000 would pay £63 more tax next year and £1,552 more than if they worked in England. Anyone earning more than £27,850 pays more income tax than if they lived south of the border.

But the IFS said the £129 million of tax rises and £1.1 billion extra from the UK Government's Autumn Statement had provided a "decent boost" to the amount SNP ministers have to spend next year.

Bee Boileau, a research economist at the think tank, and David Phillips, its associate director, said that funding for the NHS, justice and transport would rise by more than in England but warned that "tough choices loom" elsewhere.

They said: "The fall in real-terms local government spending in Scotland, especially when funding for pay awards this year is taken into account, is notable when compared to what has happened to English schools and local government budgets.

"Between 2022/23 and 2023/24, the English schools budget is set to increase by 3.2 per cent in real-terms, and funding for councils is set to increase significantly too."

They warned that council tax hikes in Scotland would "only be able to offset a small part of these differences”.

Devolution in action

In conclusion, they said Mr Swinney's different choices on services to prioritise, tax hikes and "the channelling of increasing amounts of funding to social security benefits [reducing the amount available for public services] are devolution in action".

The Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla), representing Scottish councils, said that Mr Swinney had only provided £71 million of the £1 billion extra it had requested before the Budget.

Councillor Katie Hagmann, Cosla's resources spokeswoman, said that "there is a real risk that many of our essential services will not only be cut but may have to stop altogether".

Mr Swinney hit out at claims his tax hikes would make it harder to attract talent to Scotland, arguing workers would make "more rounded decisions" on where to live that would take into account lower council tax, free university tuition and free prescriptions.

Pressed on public services being cut more than south of the border, he highlighted higher welfare payments, telling BBC Scotland: "We have obviously taken decisions about supporting people in vulnerability to a greater extent because I've taken an active decision that I want to and the Government wants to eradicate child poverty.

"That's not the policy position of the UK Government. So in our Budget, for example, we're spending £420 million on the Scottish Child Payment to support families who, frankly, in the current context are facing destitution. That's not on offer in England."

But Liz Smith, the Scottish Tories Shadow Finance Secretary, said: "The IFS’s forensic examination of John Swinney’s Budget only highlights how his claims to be protecting education and council services don’t stand up to scrutiny.

“Once again on the SNP’s watch it is our young people and vital frontline local services who will bear the brunt of their cuts."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "As with every year, the Scottish Government has compared the proposed Budget for 2023/24 to the allocations approved by Parliament in February 2022 for 2022/23. This shows the best like-for-like comparison of available funding at this stage in the budgetary cycle.

“We do not recognise several of the figures in the IFS article, particularly those relating to local government, and so are unable to comment on their calculations. We will look to work with the IFS to address any misunderstandings they may have.”