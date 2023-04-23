SNP 'burner' phones being investigated by police

SNP - Andrew Milligan/PA

Police investigating the SNP's finances are searching for “burner” mobile phone sim cards and examining a wide range of party purchases including a fridge freezer, it has been reported.

Detectives were understood to be looking for information from the sim cards, including any text messages and voice recordings.

So-called “burner” phones are cheap, prepaid devices that users can discard or destroy when no longer required if they want to maintain privacy. Their sim cards can be removed while still retaining the data.

In addition, officers are said to be examining the SNP's purchase of luxury pens, designer pots and pans, and jewellery.

Police Scotland has previously confiscated a luxury motorhome from outside the home of Nicola Sturgeon's 92-year-old mother-in-law in Dunfermline, Fife.

Since July 2021, the force has been examining the SNP’s handling of more than £600,000 in donations raised in 2017 for a second independence referendum.

Supporters made complaints when accounts lodged with Companies House in 2020 appeared to show the SNP only had £97,000 in the bank despite the referendum never having been held.

Peter Murrell, Ms Sturgeon's husband and the SNP chief executive for more than two decades before he quit last month, was arrested on April 5 and the home he shares with her raided by police.

Colin Beattie, who was party treasurer for most of Mr Murrell's tenure, was arrested last week and resigned from the post. Both men were released without charge pending further investigation.

The three registered officers for the SNP listed on the front of its most recent accounts submitted to the Electoral Commission were Mr Murrell, Mr Beattie and Ms Sturgeon, prompting speculation she could be arrested next.

However, it is understood she has not been interviewed.

Humza Yousaf, the Scottish First Minister, has previously admitted he had seen a list of items that police have either seized or wanted to trace in their investigation.

A source with knowledge of the inquiry told the Sunday Mail: “Something police are looking for is sim cards used in unregistered mobile phones. They want to know the numbers connected with these cards which could also contain numbers called and text messages.

“It’s not uncommon for people to have unregistered mobile sim cards which can be bought from any shop, there’s nothing wrong with having a so-called burner phone but police want a record of these phones in the SNP.”

Another insider said: “There is an extensive list of items that the police are interested in which will probably be surprising some people.

“It is mostly high value items - expensive pens, pots and pans, jewellery, but also a fridge freezer. This is a very extensive inquiry and clearly absolutely no stone is being left unturned.”

Keith Brown, the SNP's deputy leader, refused to comment on the report about burner phone sim cards and purchases when challenged about them on BBC Scotland's Sunday Show.

“I don't know who the 'SNP cops' are or the 'SNP fraud cops'. I don't know who these people are talking about,” he said.

“And I'm not going to refer to an ongoing live police inquiry and I'm very surprised at the extent to which it is discussed because it can prejudice the outcome of that inquiry.”

But Craig Hoy, the Scottish Tory chairman, said: “This latest bizarre twist only adds to the stench of secrecy surrounding the SNP finances scandal.

“It is crucial that the SNP cooperates fully with the police investigation and gives the public the answers they deserve to questions that remain unanswered.”

He repeated his call for Mr Yousaf to suspend SNP figures associated with the inquiry, including Ms Sturgeon. The First Minister has refused, saying they are innocent until proven guilty.

Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour's deputy leader, said: “These details raise deeply worrying questions about practices at the heart of the SNP.”

Police Scotland declined to comment and the SNP was approached for a response.