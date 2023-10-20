SNP calls for devolution of inheritance tax as Tories mull cuts

The SNP has called for inheritance tax to be devolved as the Tories mull cutting or even abolishing the duty.

Reviving calls first made in 2018, an SNP source said “it is high time inheritance was devolved so that the Scottish government could deliver a system designed to meet Scotland’s needs”.

The proposal follows recent reports suggesting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will cut or abolish inheritance tax to win back voter support before next year’s general election.

A group of 50 Conservative MPs have called on the Prime Minister to abolish the divisive levy, alongside a campaign by this newspaper.

The source said Westminster had “repeatedly failed Scotland” on the issue of inheritance tax, adding: “We are against the abolition of the inheritance tax but believe it is not fit for purpose with loopholes allowing the wealthiest individuals to avoid paying their fair share”.

In recent years the Scottish government has gained significant new powers over taxation.

Scotland already sets income tax rates at slightly higher levels than in England and has its own stamp duty powers in the form of the lands and buildings transaction tax. Council tax is also devolved, with Humza Yousaf this week rowing back on proposals to increase town hall levies and vowing to freeze the local taxes instead.

Inheritance tax levied across the UK currently raises more than £7bn a year.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said in September it would be “virtually impossible” to deliver tax cuts until the UK economy improves, but a decision is not expected until his autumn statement in November.

However, MPs have suggested Mr Hunt could make tweaks to simplify the system that would allow all families to pass on £1m tax free, fulfilling a pledge made by former chancellor George Osborn.

This would involve scrapping the £175,000 main residence nil-rate band, also known as the “family home allowance” – which protects homes passing to children and grandchildren – and increasing the main £325,000 threshold to £500,000.

While married couples with children can in theory pass on up to £1m already, single and childless individuals miss out.

This change would mean all married couples and civil partners would be protected up to £1m from inheritance tax once their allowances were combined.

