SNP chances of winning outright majority are 'on a knife-edge'

Dan Sanderson
·3 min read
Nicola Sturgeon&#xa0; - Andy Buchanan/REUTERS&#xa0;
Nicola Sturgeon - Andy Buchanan/REUTERS

SNP hopes of claiming an outright majority are "on a knife-edge" while Labour is set to record its worst ever Holyrood result, the latest polls suggest.

Sir John Curtice, the country’s leading pollster, said results in just nine constituencies could decide whether Nicola Sturgeon’s party wins an outright majority of the Scottish Parliament’s seats, which she would use to claim a cast-iron mandate for a new independence referendum.

A survey carried out by BMG Research suggests the SNP would win 68 seats, while another poll conducted by Panelbase predicts that the party would win 65 seats.

In the 129-seat Holyrood chamber, 65 seats would mean a majority, but anything less would leave the SNP reliant on other parties for support.

Both surveys suggests that both the Tories and Labour would lose seats, although the Conservatives are on course to comfortably remain the second largest party.

"The polls last week were beginning to steer in the direction that maybe the SNP wouldn’t get a majority, but we’ve had two new polls that steer us back in the direction of maybe they will," Sir John said.

"There are nine opposition-held constituencies - both Conservative and Labour - where the opposition lead in 2016 was less than five points or so. If the SNP can pick up six of those, they can probably make it.

"The truth is you cannot tell from national polls what’s going to happen in certain constituencies. It may well depend on not just what Scotland thinks as a whole, but on the outcome in some very specific constituencies."

Despite winning plaudits for running an energetic and optimistic campaign, Anas Sarwar’s Labour Party is set to slump to just 18 seats, down six on 2016, both polls suggest.

The Scottish Tories said the findings show why it is important for pro-UK voters to lend them their regional votes in the election, warning it would be more effective in stopping the chances of an SNP majority.

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, said that if the SNP did win a majority it was "a guarantee of another independence referendum" because "they’ve been clear they intend to hold indyref2 no matter what the UK Government says".

Annie Wells, a Scottish Tory candidate in Glasgow, said: "Where I’m from, everyone used to vote Labour. But both of Sunday’s polls show that they are on course for their worst result ever.

"The fact is that a peach ballot for Labour is a wasted vote if you want to prevent an SNP majority and stop indyref2. They have no hope of challenging the SNP on the regional list.

"So I’m asking everyone like me who grew up supporting Labour to lend the Scottish Conservatives their peach ballots."

Keith Brown, the SNP deputy leader, said: "This election is on a knife-edge, and the polls show that every single vote for the SNP will count.”

