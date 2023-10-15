SNP conference is notable only for its irrelevance

The one thing political parties need above all else at their annual get-togethers is relevance, but this is noticeable only by its total absence at the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

In more than 30 years of reporting political party conferences, I’ve seen a few fantastic highlights and more than a few whoppers, too. Under-pressure Margaret Thatcher declaring “the lady’s not for turning” and Neil Kinnock railing against a militant-led Liverpool council sacking employees by taxi, are favourites – as was Alex Salmond’s eve of referendum pitch to his party faithful.

Mind you, David Steel’s exhortation in telling the Liberals to “go back to your constituencies and prepare for government” was among the most risible.

But other than leader Humza Yousaf’s concern for his in-laws, trapped in Gaza following the Hamas terrorist attack, this SNP is notable only for its complete irrelevance – a candidate for a PhD study in navel-gazing.

In addition, the hall is far from bustling – to say its atmosphere is eerie wouldn’t be too wide of the mark.

Independence is number-one priority

Here we have the party that has run Scotland for the best part of two decades notching up the dubious record of overseeing Europe’s worst-ever tally of drug deaths. But, even with that, with the economy stalling and inflation raging, it is devoting itself to something most voters believe is off their agenda – the break-up of Britain.

These Nats in Wonderland choose to tie themselves in knots with a series of options for achieving that impossible dream of winning another referendum. It is a vote that the Supreme Court has ruled would be illegal without Westminster approval.

The conference seems only concerned about how to get round this veto, even though for most of the public the issue is when and if the police decide to charge anyone with embezzlement over the disappearance of over £600,000 from the party’s coffers. Lest anyone forget – that cash was probably donated by many delegates in Aberdeen.

Yet, there is no sign that the missing cash is to be debated. Independence has remained the SNP’s sole public priority.

This in spite of the fact that former leader, Nicola Sturgeon – as well as her husband and former chief executive Peter Murrell, and the former treasurer – have all been arrested, questioned and freed pending further inquiries.

But even if independence is still what activists want, it would seem as if nobody has much of an idea of how to achieve it.

Previously, Humza Yousaf has said he’d demand a vote on independence if the SNP won most of the country’s 57 seats in next year’s general election.

But he’s now conceded that is a ridiculous target and says that the SNP would have to win the majority – 29 seats – before talks could begin. He said an SNP majority of seats would give the Scottish Government a mandate to begin negotiations with the UK Government over independence.

However, just to underline the party’s poverty of ambition, the conference has also backed a move that any independence negotiations with the UK Government should be conducted by a constitutional convention of MPs elected from Scotland, MSPs and “representatives of civic Scotland”. How’s that for a talking shop?

While support for the SNP has been dropping, opinion polls suggest that backing for independence has been steady at around 48 per cent since the Supreme Court ruling.

But more recently, the result of the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election, which Labour won with a massive 20 per cent swing against the SNP, also saw one poll report that only 19 per cent of voters rate independence as their number-one priority.

And given rising housing, energy and food prices, these figures aren’t really surprising. Except to nationalists, that is.

Internal warfare

It isn’t just independence that suggests this party is lost. There’s internal warfare, too.

Fergus Ewing, part of the party’s famous dynasty, whose famous mother Winnie died recently, has been suspended for criticising the SNP’s coalition with the neo-Marxist Greens. He, like other senior figures – such as Kate Forbes, runner-up to Yousaf for leader – is boycotting this event.

They’ve been humiliated over their Greens-inspired plan to allow instant gender transition, now vetoed by the UK Government. They added to their by-election loss with their East Kilbride MP defect to the Tories – a truly bitter event for nationalists.

All in all, it spells a party that doesn’t know where it’s going. But perhaps we should leave the last word to one of their own.

Delegate Graeme McCormick, who is challenging for the SNP presidency, said: “What we have in front of us here is what I would term flatulence in a trance because we’re being offered things that nobody knows what they’re talking about…”

Couldn’t put it better myself.

