SNP to force schoolchildren to 'face the UK's colonial past' in Black Lives Matter-inspired lessons

Nicola Sturgeon beside a Black Lives Matters mural in Glasgow, during campaigning for the Scottish Parliamentary election - &#xa0;PA
Nicola Sturgeon beside a Black Lives Matters mural in Glasgow, during campaigning for the Scottish Parliamentary election - PA

The SNP has published plans to force Scottish schoolchildren to "face the UK's colonial past" in Black Lives Matter-inspired history lessons.

Historians and teachers raised concerns that a new programme of “anti-racist education” which Nicola Sturgeon plans to roll out will present pupils with a one-sided, negative and politicised version of Britain’s history.

The SNP included the pledge to commission a taxpayer-funded teaching programme inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement in its manifesto for the Holyrood elections next month - which opinion polls suggest the party will almost certainly win.

This would highlight “Scotland and the UK’s colonial history” and all schools would be urged to adopt it.

“It is blinkered, distorting and racist to teach history through the narrow perspective proposed by the SNP,” Chris McGovern, a retired headteacher and chairman of the Campaign for Real Education, said.

“Humankind’s capacity for good and evil has nothing to do with skin colour. The SNP’s education policy needs to stop playing truant with truth.”

The SNP manifesto makes clear the policy is motivated by the Black Lives Matter movement, which rose to global prominence following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in the United States last year.

It states that the Black Lives Matter had “shone a powerful spotlight on continuing racial injustice and race-based violence, and the need for countries to face their colonial history.”

Chris Whatley, Professor of Scottish History at the University of Dundee, said that while he understood why the policy had been proposed, he was concerned that only the negative aspects of the UK’s colonial history would be presented under the SNP scheme.

He added that while it was clear slavery should be condemned and aspects of empire were “evil” by today’s standards, it was a “mistake” to judge history by present-day morals.

"Of course slavery is to be condemned," he said. "A good history programme would recognise the importance of understanding the contexts in which this horrific trade in human beings was then conducted.

"Balance too would be critical - an appreciation that empire was in many respects evil as judged by today’s standards, [but] Scotland today owes much to the gains of empire, an enterprise in which Scots actively participated."

Lindsay Paterson, professor of education policy at the University of Edinburgh, said teaching about racism had been taking place in Scottish schools since the 1980s.

He added: “The important point is that teachers are very experienced in teaching contentious issues in a balanced way. It’s unfortunate when politicians don’t recognise the good work that has been done, including the work that has found a way of dealing with controversial issues objectively.

"Politicians are better to leave this kind of topic to teachers, who know very well how to handle controversy sensitively.”

Clare Adamson, the SNP candidate for Motherwell & Wishaw, said: “The SNP is committed to strengthening education for our young people and recognising the importance of having equality and human rights embedded in our education.

“Only by listening to the very real concerns raised, and recognising and learning from our past, will we be able to properly move forward together. It is not the case that teaching on racism should be even-handed. Racism is wrong and our schools should say so.

“The recent Black Lives Matter movement has shone a powerful spotlight on continuing racial injustice and race-based violence, and the need for countries to face their colonial history.

“That is why I am proud that at this election, the SNP is bringing forward a bold and progressive agenda which will include funding for the development of an online programme on Scotland and the UK’s colonial history throughout the world that can be delivered to schools, and we will encourage Local Authorities to adopt the programme in all schools."

In March the Telegraph revealed that Adam Smith's grave had been included in dossier of sites linked to "slavery and colonialism" by Edinburgh City Council.

The 17th century Scottish Enlightenment philosopher and “father of capitalism” whose face appeared on the £20 note is buried in the city’s Canongate Kirkyard, which is controlled by the local authority.

