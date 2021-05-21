SNP government agency accused of 'shameful' attempt to hide full truth over care home deaths

Coronavirus tore through Scottish care homes at the start of the pandemic - LPETTET/E+

Coronavirus care home death statistics were unlawfully kept secret by an SNP Government agency in what opponents said amounted to an “utterly shameful” attempt to hide the truth.

The Scottish Information Commissioner ruled that National Records of Scotland (NRS) breached Freedom of Information legislation by refusing to release details of suspected coronavirus deaths in each of Scotland’s care homes.

Although national figures were published, Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, claimed the ruling would come as “another devastating blow for the care home residents and families who have been denied justice”.

Anas Sarwar said the secrecy was shameful - Andrew Milligan/PA

He added: “This is utterly shameful. The SNP Government breached legislation and kept the scale of care home deaths secret for eight months.”

The commissioner concluded that various reasons the NRS gave to avoid revealing the number of deaths in specific care homes were "speculative".

One of the excuses made by the Registrar General - the role held by NRS chief executive Tim Ellis - was that releasing the statistics would be a breach of data protection law.

However, this reason was eventually withdrawn because the legislation can only apply to people who are still alive.

Mr Ellis then attempted to argue the information could be "highly misleading when presented out of context", despite the law explicitly stating that the possibility of data being misinterpreted should not be considered in any public interest test.

EXC: The National Records of Scotland, helped by last-ditch submissions from the Care Inspectorate, Scottish Care and council CEOs unlawfully blocked the release of the scale of Covid-19 deaths in care homes.



https://t.co/OWg7SDQLXe — Conor Matchett (@conor_matchett) May 21, 2021

Ordering the Registrar General to provide the requested information or face a possible contempt of court charge, the report concludes: "The commissioner considers there is a strong public interest in disclosure of the information, to ensure that older people and their relatives have the necessary information to make an informed decision when choosing a care home or care home provider.

"He considers that to deny those individuals the access to this relevant information would indeed be a lack of transparency, which is not in the public interest."

Asked about the verdict, Nicola Sturgeon insisted the refusal to publish the data had not "masked the scale of care home deaths".

She said: "This was an issue about the publication of data that allowed that overall number to be broken down to individual care homes - that wouldn't have changed the overall number."