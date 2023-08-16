SNP hails record North Sea tax revenues despite threat to block new oil and gas

Neil Gray, the SNP’s Wellbeing Economy Secretary, said the £9.4 billion of revenues in 2022/23 demonstrated ‘our vibrant energy sector’ - Igors Aleksejevs/eiStockphoto

SNP ministers have applauded record North Sea tax revenues despite threatening to block new oil and gas exploration in an independent Scotland.

Neil Gray, the party’s Wellbeing Economy Secretary, said the £9.4 billion of revenues in 2022/23 demonstrated “our vibrant energy sector” and how “the UK continues to benefit from Scotland’s natural wealth”.

But the Tories questioned how that tallied with SNP proposals to create a presumption against new oil and gas exploration, with Humza Yousaf, the First Minister, lambasting Rishi Sunak’s decision to grant 100 new licences last month.

Although oil and gas licensing is reserved to Westminster, Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, has also pledged to end new North Sea exploration if his party wins next year’s general election.

Liz Smith, the Scottish Tories’ shadow finance secretary, said the SNP figures also demonstrated how every Scot was more than £1,500 better off as part of the UK, even when the record North Sea revenues were included.

The Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland figures for 2022/23 found the country’s tax take increased by £15 billion to £87.5 billion last year.

That was thanks to a £7 billion surge in oil and gas revenues in the wake of the Ukraine war and the energy crisis, and inflation driving a £8.1 billion rise in onshore taxes including income tax, National Insurance and VAT.

Rishi Sunak has argued that the Government’s policy of ‘maxing out’ developments in the North Sea is compatible with net zero - Euan Duff/PA

But spending on public services in Scotland surged by 9.5 per cent to £106.6 billion, giving the country a deficit of nine per cent of GDP. This was almost double the UK-wide figure of 5.2 per cent and higher than the deficit of any EU member state.

Tax revenue per person in Scotland was £696 higher than the UK average thanks to North Sea oil and gas, but public spending was £2,217 per person more. Combining the differences in the spending and revenue figures, the Tories said Scotland’s “Union dividend” was £1,521 per person last year.

Ms Smith said: “These annual figures once again highlight the benefits Scots get from being part of a strong United Kingdom. The figures also wholly reaffirm the case for ensuring our oil and gas sector continuing to play a key role in Scotland’s economy for years to come. That has helped to drive an improved position in Scotland’s revenues.

“That is why it is astonishing that every other political party – including the SNP-Green coalition and Keir Starmer’s Labour Party – have turned their backs on the industry.”

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) warned that the gap between the UK and Scottish deficits would widen again next year if oil and gas prices fall back as forecast.

David Phillips, the think tank’s associate director, said: “To avoid even bigger spending cuts or tax rises than in the rest of the UK over the coming decades, an independent Scotland would need to see a sustained boost to economic growth.

“That’s certainly possible – indeed, during the 2000s, Scotland’s employment, earnings and economic growth outpaced that of the UK as a whole. But the decline in oil and gas output in the North Sea and associated onshore economic activity – already noticeable since the referendum in 2014 – would present some tricky headwinds.”

Mr Gray said: “I am pleased that Scotland’s finances are improving at a faster rate than the UK as a whole, with revenue driven by Scotland’s progressive approach to income tax and our vibrant energy sector.

“While the record revenues from the North Sea show the extent that the UK continues to benefit from Scotland’s natural wealth, these statistics do not reflect the full benefits of the green economy, with hundreds of millions of pounds in revenue not yet captured.”

But Neale Hanvey, the Westminster leader of Alex Salmond’s Alba Party, said the figures showed oil and gas “can continue to be the engine room of the early years of an independent Scotland” and nationalists would be “foolhardy” to ignore them.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.