SNP health secretary admits there is scope to speed up rollout of vaccines in Scotland

Humza Yousaf in Holyrood last week - ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP

The SNP’s new Health Secretary has admitted there is scope to speed up the rollout of coronavirus vaccines in Scotland and said the NHS should be “more proactive” in getting jabs into arms.

Humza Yousaf said that Scotland had “a good supply” of AstraZeneca vaccine and vowed to increase the pace of administering second doses to priority groups, following reports that many are waiting beyond a 12 week deadline for full immunisation.

His concession that ministers and the health service could do more to vaccinate people more quickly comes in contrast to Nicola Sturgeon who has refused to admit to any deficiencies in Scotland’s vaccination rollout.

Opponents said Mr Yousaf's admission raised doubts over why the programme could not have been ramped up sooner.

Official figures show that Scotland is lagging behind Wales in terms of administering first doses, and is slightly behind England and Northern Ireland in getting second doses to the adult population.

People queuing in the car park for a vaccination at the Glasgow Central Mosque in Glasgow - Andrew Milligan/ PA

Glasgow remains with Level 3 restrictions - meaning hugs and indoor visits to other homes are banned and hospitality businesses cannot sell alcohol indoors - meaning the more than 630,000 residents of Scotland's largest city are currently living under the harshest restrictions of anywhere in the UK.

Mr Yousaf, who was appointed Health Secretary last week in Ms Sturgeon’s post-election reshuffle, said the vaccination programme was going “extremely well” but admitted there was room for improvement.

"In my first few days as Health Secretary I met with a number of people involved in the vaccine rollout and having discussed it with them, I do believe there is a possibility of maximising our vaccine rollout, particularly the second doses, amongst those priority groups,” he said.

"I think there is room in the coming weeks to increase the number of vaccines that we're administering per day and per week."

He added: "We actually have a good supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine and I'm hoping that using that, plus I think we could probably be a bit more proactive - in Glasgow a social media call went out to people to come because there was additional vaccine supply available, that was very well received so I think we can be a bit more proactive and in the coming weeks, my hope will be to increase the number of vaccines going into people's arms."

Study from @PHE_uk is positive news, confirming effectiveness of vaccines in relation to April-02 Variant (we expect will become dominant strain.) However, study also underlines how much more effective protection is after 2nd dose. We will look to maximise 2nd dose administration — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) May 23, 2021

People aged 18 to 39 who live in five Glasgow postcode areas are being offered coronavirus jabs early as public health authorities tackle a surge in cases in those areas.

However, some residents have complained of being unable to access jabs if their GP is in a different postcode area and the targeted vaccine rollout has been slower than in English hotspots such as Bolton.

All adults over 18 in parts of Manchester have been urged to book jabs, in a pre-emptive move designed to prevent the outbreak in nearby Bolton spreading to the city.

Latest vaccination coverage across UK. Rates based on 18+ populations in each nation. 1st dose (2nd dose):



Wal 82.0% (38.4%)

Eng 70.8% (41.4%)

NI 69.6% (40.8%)

Sco 69.5% (39.9%) pic.twitter.com/vdhN2ZOIsj — Chris Musson (@ChrisMusson) May 21, 2021

Ms Surgeon warned on Friday that she expected the tougher restrictions in Glasgow to be extended for another seven days at this week’s review.

However, Mr Yousaf raised hopes that they could be lifted sooner, after it emerged that vaccines were effective against the Indian variant, which is driving the outbreak.

Public Health England scientists said real-world data showed the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines are nearly as effective against the new strain as they were against the Kent variant.

Nicola Sturgeon received her Covid vaccine in April - JANE BARLOW/AFP

Mr Yousaf said: “The really critical question is, with the vaccine rollout, does the new variant lead to more hospitalisations and more severe disease which then requires admission into ICU?

“If the answer to that is no, then of course we can look at what we can do in terms of easing restrictions into the future.

“The really important message I took from the Public Health England study was that actually the effectiveness of the vaccines drops a little if it's just after the first dose, that enhances the importance of the second dose.”

Around 3.1 million Scots have received their first dose of the vaccine, with around 1.8 million having received a second dose.

John Curtice, the polling expert, last week revealed that he had been forced to wait more than 14 weeks for his second dose of the vaccine, despite repeatedly raising the issue with the NHS. People should be given their second dose within 12 weeks of their first dose.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, health spokesman for the Scottish LibDems, said: "For months I have been raising concerns that the vaccine programme was going slower in Scotland than in other areas of the UK. Talk of ramping up the vaccine rollout does raise questions over why this was not done before when there are thousands of Scots desperate for a vaccine who have not yet been offered one.

"The spread of the new variant in Glasgow is obviously a worry but the efficacy data suggests that our vaccines are effective. If there is no rise in hospitalisations, I hope that the supposed two week Glasgow lockdown that Nicola Sturgeon announced last autumn can finally come to an end."