SNP hire ‘white collar crime’ lawyer to defend Nicola Sturgeon’s husband

The SNP has hired a leading lawyer who is an expert in “white collar crime” despite claims from Humza Yousaf, the party’s newly-elected leader, that no current staff members are under any suspicion of wrongdoing.

The Telegraph understands that Stuart Munro, who acted for Andy Coulson, the disgraced former News of the World editor, in his 2015 perjury trial, is currently representing the party.

Mr Munro’s areas of expertise include “white collar crime and associated litigation” and “allegations of financial crime,” according to his online biography.

He also represented David Whitehouse, the former Rangers FC administrator, who was awarded more than £10 million in compensation after he was wrongly prosecuted by Scottish authorities for fraud.

The revelation that Mr Munro has been engaged by the SNP has raised eyebrows following Mr Yousaf’s attempts on Thursday to suggest that Peter Murrell, the party’s former chief executive, was the only person suspected of any guilt.

The SNP has said it is not paying Mr Murrell’s legal fees, raising questions around why it would need a high-profile criminal lawyer if, as Mr Yousaf suggested, no current workers are in legal trouble.

Mr Munro, managing director and head of criminal litigation at legal firm Livingstone Brown, was previously involved in the SNP’s submission to the Supreme Court when it argued that Holyrood had the power to hold a unilateral independence referendum.

Attempts to claim that Scots were “a people” with an “inalienable” right to self-determination under international law were given short shrift by Britain’s top court.

A Scottish Tory source said: “Eyebrows will be raised among not only the public – but by SNP members – that the party are once again relying on this particular lawyer.

“He submitted the SNP’s debunked Supreme Court submission which crassly compared Scottish independence to Kosovo’s struggle, but that does not appear to have put the SNP off again asking him for help.

“They must be fully transparent over what is happening in relation to this investigation at all times.”

Mr Yousaf, during a press conference at his Bute House residence, attempted to pin the SNP’s turmoil solely on Mr Murrell, following the former chief executive’s dramatic arrest on Wednesday.

He was released without charge, following 11 hours of questioning, but the investigation into SNP finances is ongoing.

Mr Murrell, who is Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, quit as chief executive of the SNP after more than two decades last month.

He accepted the blame for misleading the public over membership figures, an episode the new First Minister called a “debacle”.

Questioned by journalists, Mr Yousaf said he had no issue with other senior SNP staffers staying in their roles, despite them being questioned by police, as interviews had not been carried out under caution.

Asked whether any staff members should stand aside while the police investigation into party finances is carried out, Mr Yousaf said: “No, I don’t believe there’s a reason or need to do so because we’ve been cooperating fully with the police investigation from the very beginning.

“I don’t think that just because somebody has been questioned, they should suddenly lose their job.

“Unless you can tell me otherwise, there is certainly no suspicion of guilt on anybody else. The only person that I understand has been questioned under caution is Peter [Murrell].”

Asked about the issue of Mr Murrell’s legal fees, Mr Yousaf said the SNP had a “party lawyer”, an apparent reference to Scott Martin, an in-house legal representative, who has been assisting staff.

He did not reference external legal representatives or Mr Munro’s involvement.

Mr Munro “recognises the importance of early engagement with the authorities, where appropriate, with a view to seeking discontinuation of prosecutions”, his online profile states.

Several staffers interviewed

This week, Alex Neil, who served as an SNP minister under both Ms Sturgeon and Alex Salmond, said he understood that several party staffers had been interviewed by police.

He said he believed the police investigation had been a factor in Ms Sturgeon’s resignation as first minister, something she has repeatedly denied.

The SNP has been approached for comment. The party has previously refused to say whether Mr Munro is also representing Mr Murrell.