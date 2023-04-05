SNP latest news: Nicola Sturgeon 'not at home when police sealed off property'

Police guard the couple's home - PA

Nicola Sturgeon was not present when police arrived to seal off her property following the arrest of her husband Peter Murrell, eyewitnesses said.

It is understood the former First Minister left her home on Glasgow's outskirts in a black coloured Volvo shortly before officers erected an evidence tent in a front garden and taped off the detached property.

The property is one of a number of searches being carried out by police investigating the Scottish National Party's funding and finances.

Witnesses say six Police Scotland officers are standing guard at the couple's home during the search which has included bins in a back garden.

Mr Murrell remains in police custody.

01:51 PM

Sturgeon 'must cooperate fully' with police

Opposition politicians say the SNP must co-operate with police on the investigation.

Scottish Conservative shadow constitution secretary Donald Cameron MSP, said: “Senior SNP politicians, including Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf, must cooperate fully with the investigation into this very serious case and commit to openness and transparency.

“While there is an ongoing police investigation into the SNP’s finances, and given that a suspect has now been arrested, it is right that due process is followed and any potential wrongdoing investigated thoroughly by the police.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie commented following the arrest of former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell.

She said: "This is a deeply concerning development and the Police Scotland investigation must be allowed to proceed without interference."

01:47 PM

Police search SNP headquarters

Police have been searching the SNP's headquarters in Edinburgh as part of its investigation into the party's finances and funding.

Officers have been seen entering and leaving a building - Alamy

01:40 PM

'Nicola's legacy stands on its own'

Asked if the investigation was the real reason Nicola Sturgeon resigned, Humza Yousaf told the PA news agency: "Nicola's legacy stands on its own.

"Nicola's legacy, whether it's in relation to care-experienced young people and keeping The Promise, whether it's on tackling child poverty, there are many legacies she can stand on, and I think that's what she'll be judged on."

He continued: "I believe her very much when she says how exhausted she was.

"I think anybody who watched her over the course of the pandemic during those daily briefings, day after day, I think anybody could understand how exhausting that is.

"So, no, I don't think this is the reason why Nicola Sturgeon stood down."

01:37 PM

Here's what we know so far

Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell, the former Scottish National Party (SNP) chief executive, has been arrested following an investigation into the party's finances.

Detectives sealed off Mr Murrell's Glasgow home as police searched the property as well as the SNP's headquarters in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said a 58-year-old man is being held in custody in connection with an investigation into the funding and finances of the party.

Eyewitnesses told The Telegraph that Ms Sturgeon left the property around 20 minutes before police arrived. Six officers are standing guard outside the home.

01:35 PM

Salmond 'very sad' following arrest

Speaking as he entered BBC Scotland's studios in Edinburgh, opposite the SNP headquarters being raided by police, Alex Salmond said: “It’s a very live police investigation so I couldn’t comment on the specifics.

"I led the SNP for a long time so I’m very sad about what’s happening to it and indeed about what it’s become.

“But we should remember the cause of independence and the case for it has never been stronger and that’s what myself and Alba are concentrating on putting forward.”

01:29 PM

Nicola Sturgeon's trusty sidekick who helped propel the SNP to power

For more than a decade, Peter Murrell has been one of the most powerful people in Scottish politics.

The SNP’s previously long-serving chief executive was one of the key figures in transforming a party many saw as a laughing stock into the dominant force in Scottish politics.

Read our profile of Mr Murrell here.

01:23 PM

A 'difficult day' for the SNP

Humza Yousaf said today was a "difficult day" for the SNP following the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell.

He told Sky News: "My reaction, as you'd imagine, much like anybody involved in the SNP, is that this is a difficulty for the party.

"But, again, I'd just reiterate and emphasise it's so important for me not to comment on a live police investigation and be seen to prejudice that in any way, shape or form."

He continued: "I think there'll be concern from the public but, again, there is a live police investigation under way and we will wait to see what comes at the conclusion of that police investigation."