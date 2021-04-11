SNP minister facing ministerial code probe over Gupta and Greensill dinner

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Johnson
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fergus Ewing, the SNP Rural Economy Secretary - PA
Fergus Ewing, the SNP Rural Economy Secretary - PA

A senior SNP minister is facing a ministerial code investigation over a dinner with banker Lex Greensill and steel billionaire Sanjeev Gupta following a deal that threatens to cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds.

Fergus Ewing, the Rural Economy Secretary, dined with the pair and two of their senior colleagues at one of Glasgow's top restaurants in 2017.

But a Freedom of Information request (FOI) has revealed that the minister had no officials with him, no notes were taken, and the Government claims to have no emails, texts or phone records about the meeting.

The previous year the Scottish Government struck a deal with Mr Gupta, which allowed his GFG Alliance to complete a £330 million purchase of the UK’s last aluminium smelter and hydro power plants in Fort William in 2016.

Mr Ewing signed a 25-year guarantee, worth around £300 million, which commits the Scottish Government to buying the plants’ electricity if the smelter shut down.

But his firm GFG Alliance is in crisis following the collapse of Greensill Capital, which was his largest financial backer before it went into administration.

The ministerial code states that a private secretary or official should be present for all discussions relating to government business, with the basic facts of formal meetings to be recorded, including the reasons for the meeting, attendees and the interests represented.

It also states that miniisters who "find themselves discussing official business without an official present " should pass "any significant content" to their private officers "as soon as possible after the event, who should arrange for the basic facts of such meetings to be recorded."

Liberty Steel&#39;s Sanjeev Gupta - Reuters
Liberty Steel's Sanjeev Gupta - Reuters

The SNP said suggestions that Mr Ewing broke the ministerial code were "baseless" but Scottish Labour said the lack of any official record of the meeting, or any correspondence about it for a month before or after the Glasgow dinner, requires some "serious explaining".

Monica Lennon, the party's economy spokesman, said: !Scottish taxpayers could end up paying out hundreds of millions of pounds over the next 25 years as a result of a deal involving these businessmen - and it's increasingly unclear how safe that investment is or whether it ever represented good value for money.

"What on earth was a Cabinet minister doing having a cosy dinner at a posh west end restaurant without any officials present when government business was clearly on the agenda?

"Why can no record of any communications concerning the dinner be found? Are we to believe it was arranged telepathically?"

The Scottish Government said Mr Ewing attended the dinner with Mr Greensill, Mr Gupta, Tim Haywood - who was later fired from fund management firm GAM Holdings for alleged misconduct - and Jay Hambro, but does not know who paid for the meal.

The response to the FOI by the Sunday Mail said the "themes of discussion" were recorded by Mr Gupta's company, GFG Alliance, and reported a "positive relationship" focused on "derisking" both parties while maximising plans for growth at the Lochaber smelter and hydro.

Mr Ewing admitted last month that fewer than 50 of a promised 2,000 new jobs had been created following GFG's takeover of the smelter.

An SNP spokesman said: "This meeting was properly recorded within Government, and opposition attempts to make mischief around this issue are utterly baseless.

"Civil servants do not attend every dinner or engagement a minister goes to - that would be a ludicrous waste of public money - and the ministerial code does not require them to."

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Harry will travel back to U.K. for Prince Philip's funeral next week

    Prince Philip, the late husband of the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II, will be laid to rest next Saturday, Buckingham Palace has announced. The ceremony, which will take place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, will reportedly contain many traditional customs associated with the death of a royal family member; however, attendance will be scaled down because of COVID-19 restrictions. The Duke of Edinburgh, who died Friday morning at 99, will not lie in state anywhere accessible to the public so as not to draw oversized crowds, but the funeral will be televised, and eight days of national mourning will precede the event. A Land Rover will carry the duke's coffin from Windsor Castle to St. George's, a nod to his preference for driving himself without a chauffeur, CNN notes. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Prince Philip's grandson, will travel from the United States to the U.K. for the funeral. His wife Meghan Markle, who is pregnant, will remain at their home on the advice of her doctor. Read more at CNN and BBC. More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyThe Latino voteBoehner goes easy on Trump in otherwise 'scorching' interview

  • Josh Berry gets 1st career Xfinity victory at Martinsville

    Josh Berry has worked for several years as a coach for JR Motorsports, working with up-and-coming drivers and enjoying their success as their careers developed. Berry passed star rookie Ty Gibbs with 28 laps to go at Martinsville Speedway and earned his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in the completion of a race that started Friday night. Earnhardt said he did peek at the TV as the final laps wound down, and once he saw Berry take the white flag with a pretty nice lead, “We cried some happy, happy tears.”

  • Mom dies in road-rage shooting with her young daughters in the car, Texas family says

    Police are searching for the driver of the other vehicle.

  • French lawmakers approve a ban on short domestic flights

    French lawmakers voted late on Saturday to abolish domestic flights on routes than can be covered by train in under two-and-a-half hours, as the government seeks to lower carbon emissions even as the air travel industry reels from the global pandemic. The measure is part of a broader climate bill that aims to cut French carbon emissions by 40% in 2030 from 1990 levels, though activists accuse President Emmanuel Macron of watering down earlier promises in the draft legislation. The vote came days after the state said it would contribute to a 4 billion euro ($4.76 billion) recapitalisation of Air France, more than doubling its stake in the flagcarrier, to shore up its finances after over a year of COVID-19 travel curbs.

  • Carey Mulligan's husband Marcus Mumford crashes 'SNL' monologue: 'Where are the kids?'

    "Promising Young Woman" star Carey Mulligan hosted "Saturday Night Live" with some help from her famous husband, Mumford & Sons singer Marcus Mumford.

  • Spain: Rescuers find 4 dead, save 19 from vessel in Atlantic

    Spanish authorities said Sunday that they had recovered the bodies of four migrants from a boat along with 19 survivors who had taken the treacherous route from West Africa to the Canary Islands. Spain’s maritime rescue service said that its crews had responded to an alarm call by a fishing boat that had located the migrants in a flimsy craft unfit for the high seas. Rescue helicopters airlifted groups of the migrants to Tenerife, including six people who were in poor health and suffering from dehydration.

  • Mom dies in road-rage shooting with her young daughters in the car, Texas family says

    Police are searching for the driver of the other vehicle.

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • MPs could finance a permanent memorial to Prince Philip on parliamentary estate

    MPs and peers could personally finance a permanent memorial to Prince Philip on the parliamentary estate, with Conservative MPs rallying support for the proposal. One idea being discussed is for a memorial to be placed in the cavernous Westminster Hall, which dates back to the 11th century and is the oldest part of the estate. Another is for part of the Palace of Westminster to be renamed after the Duke, such as St Stephen's Entrance, which for many years was the arrival point for visitors. The early backing for a permanent memorial and one that is funded by parliamentarians reflects the high-esteem the Duke was held in by scores of MPs. It is understood Lindsay Hoyle, the House of Commons speaker, is open to proposals and will be monitoring the views of MPs over the coming weeks. Peter Bone, the Conservative MP for Wellingborough, told The Telegraph: "The Duke served the country for such a long period and in such a steadfast way. “Through all the ups and downs he’s always been there at the side of Her Majesty. When you come into ‘the mother of parliaments’ it would be rather nice that a memorial was there.” He added: “I think parliamentarians both in the Commons and the Lords would contribute. I think it’s something the speakers of both houses [of parliament] should look at.” Bob Blackman, joint secretary of the influential 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, also expressed support for a permanent memorial paid for by MPs and peers. “There certainly should be something in the Palace of Westminster as it is a royal palace,” Mr Blackman told this newspaper. “I think it would be absolutely right that we fund it through an appropriate collection from MPs and peers by voluntary contributions. That would be sensible.” There is precedent for such moves. A stained glass window to celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee unveiled in 2012 was financed by members of the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

  • What channel is the NASCAR race at Martinsville on? Betting odds and how to watch

    Here’s what to know for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway under the lights.

  • Cyclone Seroja: Western Australia braces as category two storm nears

    Officials warn of a threat to lives as the tropical storm approaches Western Australia.

  • The Latest: Tweet recalls queen's loving anniversary speech

    The Twitter account of Britain's royal family has featured a tribute Queen Elizabeth II gave to Prince Philip for the couple's 50th wedding anniversary. An excerpt from a speech the queen made in 1997 was posted Saturday, the day after Philip died at age 99. “He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know,” Elizabeth said of her husband in the anniversary speech.

  • Corporate America wants to avoid higher taxes and social issues. That's not likely to happen.

    On a range of political issues, businesses have felt compelled to speak out. But many are silent when it comes to tax hikes, if not hostile.

  • The UAE has announced Nora al-Matroushi as its first female astronaut

    Assuming she takes part in a mission after her training, Nora al-Matroushi could become the first Arab woman to venture into space.

  • South Pacific tribe that worshiped Prince Philip as a living god plans to set up political movement

    An island tribe in the South Pacific which has worshiped Prince Philip as a god for decades is thinking of establishing a political movement in the wake of his death. While the Duke of Edinburgh had a reputation for making politically incorrect remarks about other cultures, from Australian Aborigines to the Chinese, on the volcanic island of Tanna in Vanuatu he is held in high esteem. A cluster of villages that worshiped him as a living deity held grief-stricken meetings on Saturday to decide how to commemorate his death. Their plan to set up a political party is not as unlikely as it sounds – a rival cult on Tanna called the John Frum Movement formed a political party some years ago and even managed to send an MP to the national parliament in Port Vila, the capital of Vanuatu. Prince Philip latest news and funeral plans

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Two-night ceremony announces first winners

    The ceremony is split over two days for the first time, with more winners to be revealed on Sunday.

  • US unveils new rules for government contacts with Taiwan

    The State Department on Friday unveiled new rules for U.S. government contacts with Taiwan that are likely to anger China but appear to reimpose some restrictions that had been lifted by the Trump administration. The department announced the changed policy in a statement that said the Biden administration intends to “liberalize” the rules to reflect the “deepening unofficial relationship” between the U.S. and Taiwan. Pompeo had lifted virtually all restrictions on contacts with Taiwan, including allowing Taiwanese military officers to wear uniforms and display the Taiwanese flag at meetings with U.S. officials.

  • Prince Philip: Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies on playing the duke in The Crown

    What was it like to take on the part of the Duke of Edinburgh in the award-winning Netflix series?

  • Myanmar citizens flee to India to escape violence

    India is the closest refuge for Myanmar nationals fleeing violence following February's military coup.

  • We've lost the 'grandfather of the nation', UK's Prince Andrew says

    LONDON (Reuters) -The death of Prince Philip has left a huge void for his wife Queen Elizabeth and Britain has lost its "grandfather", his son Prince Andrew said on Sunday, as tributes poured in and the royals thanked the public for its support. Andrew joined his siblings Charles, Anne and Edward in saying they had taken strength from the outpouring of affection and would rally around their mother in her time of grief. Andrew called his father a "remarkable man" after he left a private church service in Windsor, near where Philip died on Friday aged 99.