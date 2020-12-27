SNP ministers 'exploring options' around re-entering Scotland in EU student exchange scheme

Nicola Sturgeon said it was cultural vandalism to pull out of Erasmus - Chris Ison/PA

SNP ministers are considering an attempt to unilaterally have Scotland rejoin an EU-run student exchange programme, which Boris Johnson pulled Britain out of because it was “extremely expensive”.

Nicola Sturgeon said it was “cultural vandalism” to quit the Erasmus scheme, which sees students sent on temporary placements to European universities, and her officials confirmed on Sunday night that “alternative options” were being considered.

The European Commission confirmed that EU status is not a requirement to join the scheme, with countries such as Iceland, Macedonia, Turkey and Serbia fully signed up

However, the Prime Minister has said Erasmus will be replaced with a programme named after the great mathematician and wartime codebreaker Alan Turing, which would send students all over the world.

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said the replacement scheme would be “a much better fit” and accused Ms Sturgeon of seeking to weaponise the issue to create a “manufactured grievance”.

The SNP will not vote for Boris Johnson's deal - Andrew Parsons/No 10

The SNP confirmed on Sunday that its MPs would vote against the Brexit deal Mr Johnson secured with Brussels on Christmas Eve, leading to accusations that the party was effectively backing a no deal outcome. Holyrood will also be recalled on Wednesday to consider the deal.

Responding to the Erasmus plans, the Tory spokesman said: “Erasmus was not good value for money, the replacement Turing scheme will be a much better fit.

“The new scheme will be broader. It will have a global reach, not just limited to Europe, with a greater focus on social mobility, so opportunities are fairer.

“The SNP Government are just rolling out their usual manufactured grievances rather than focusing on the great prospects the Turing Scheme will provide Scottish students and universities.”

Mr Johnson confirmed at a press conference to announce the Brexit deal that the UK would no longer participate in Erasmus, and admitted leaving the scheme had been a difficult decision.

Story continues

His allies have described his post-Brexit trade deal as a triumph, although Scottish fishermen have criticised it, saying compromises to the EU mean it falls short of what was promised.

Labour MPs are to be told by party whips to vote for the deal at a Commons vote on Wednesday, and with Mr Johnson commanding a strong majority, it will easily pass.

However, despite repeatedly warning that a no deal would be disastrous for Scotland, the SNP confirmed that its MPs will vote against the deal.

Interesting day. The SNP who previously said no deal would be a ‘disaster’ will now vote for no deal and, at the same time as proposing to rejoin the Common Fisheries Policy, are complaining that the deal ‘sells out’ British fisherman. Sorry if I can’t take them seriously. — Kevin O'Donnell (@kevwodonnell) December 27, 2020

Ms Sturgeon said it would pass regardless of how the SNP votes and that it was “far better then for our MPs to cast a principled vote against Brexit, as we get on with winning the positive case for independence.”

Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, said the Scottish public would expect their MPs to “do the right thing” and vote for the “historic free trade deal”. He also rejected claims that the deal fell short of what was promised to fishermen.

He said: “For our farmers, the deal avoids tariffs on their world-beating Scotch lamb and beef.

“For our fishermen and coastal communities, the deal delivers what we promised.

“We are regaining control of our waters, we are restoring our status as an independent coastal state and, even during the five year adjustment period, there will be a big overall increase in our share of the catch in our waters.

“The people of Scotland will expect their MPs to do the right thing on Wednesday and vote for the deal. They will not easily forgive those who reject this Free Trade Agreement or throw their weight behind a no deal Brexit.”

Michael Russell, the SNP’s cabinet minister for the constitution, said ministers would “try” to retain Erasmus status for Scotland but admitted there could be “challenging issues” such as Scotland’s legal status.

A European Commission spokeswoman was unable to say on Sunday night whether Scotland would be allowed to sign up independently of the UK.

Richard Lochhead, the SNP universities minister, said: “The UK Government’s decision to walk away from Erasmus which is used by more than 2,000 Scottish students and young people annually is a huge blow.

“I will be writing to the UK Government to express my profound disappointment at this decision and their plans for a watered down alternative to the programme – all of which has been pushed through irrespective of views of the Devolved Administrations.

“This is simply unacceptable and we are looking at alternative options.”