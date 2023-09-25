The SNP is no longer the broad church it’s often claimed to be

The SNP will stage its own version of an American soap opera on Wednesday when one of its best-known former ministers - a member of that party’s highest profile family, the Ewing dynasty - faces suspension, or possibly expulsion, from the party he’s served for decades.

‌In doing so the nationalists run the risk of losing what to many observers, including this one, reckon is a voice of moderation and common sense.

‌Fergus Ewing, whose late mother Winnie began what became the inexorable rise of the SNP by winning the Hamilton by-election in 1967, was a ‘long marcher’ in the cause of Scottish independence and served as a senior minister under both Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon.

Always a controversial figure in nationalist politics, he made no apology for hoping for the break-up of Britain, but neither did he worry about being regarded as being, arguably, the SNP’s most right-wing politician.

‌But now he faces disciplinary action following a series of rebellions against both Nicola Sturgeon’s and now Humza Yousaf’s administrations and must attend what to this observer looks like a ‘trial by ordeal’ at Holyrood.

Confronted by the entire parliamentary party of 64 nationalist MSPs, the 66-year-old must answer for his actions in failing to back the SNP government in key votes.

‌This has included voting against Sturgeon’s controversial plan for gender reform which would have allowed 16 year olds to change their gender by simply making a declaration.

He has also opposed her plans for marine conservation areas, which would have resulted in fishing being banned in Highland communities.

Winnie and Fergus Ewing campaigning in 1992 - John Paul Photography

However, what in the eyes of enemies in his own party has been his main ‘crime’ has been his backing for a Tory vote of no confidence tabled against Scottish Greens minister, Lorna Slater.

‌In fact, it is Ewing’s firm opposition to the deal, struck by former First Minister Sturgeon with the seven MSPs of the Scottish Greens, to create a majority coalition government, that’s caused his split with the party hierarchy.

‌His firm view, frequently expressed and shared by many nationalists, is that the deal with the Greens started the SNP’s plunge in the opinion polls.

No room for free spirits

The Greens were the driving force in the gender reform measure, which many reckon was the start of the Nats’ staggering fall from grace with the voters. And it is Slater who is also in charge of the dispute over marine conservation areas.

‌However, the reaction of the current SNP leadership has been staggering. Any pretence at being a party where different views can be openly expressed is being taken apart step by step and dissent liable to disciplinary action, such as that being visited on Ewing on Wednesday.

Unionists have never backed his staunch support of Scottish independence, but on other matters he has sounded notes of sanity on behalf of his constituents.

He has accused the SNP of slowing down major road improvements to the Highlands and of threatening the livelihoods of fishing communities - on both occasions because of pressure from the Greens.

The expectation is that he will be suspended from party membership at Wednesday’s meeting, even if there are senior SNP figures who are said to want him expelled. But either way, it is a certain sign that the SNP is no longer the broad church it’s often claimed to be.

There is no room for free spirits like Fergus Ewing in it, no matter how illustrious a name, in the party’s history, he bears.

Everyone must sing from the same hymn sheet - that written by Nicola Sturgeon and copied faithfully by Humza Yousaf.

