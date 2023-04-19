SNP ‘plans to waste taxpayers’ money in gender reform legal challenge’

Shirley-Anne Somerville, the SNP Social Justice Secretary - Jane Barlow/PA

The SNP plans to squander taxpayers’ money on a “lengthy and expensive” legal challenge to the veto of Nicola Sturgeon’s gender Bill to distract from party turmoil, opponents have claimed.

Shirley-Anne Somerville, the SNP Social Justice Secretary, insisted on Wednesday that ministers had “no option” but to challenge the UK Government’s block of the law in the courts, claiming failing to do so would “undermine democracy”.

However, she refused to publish legal advice on her chances of success, after a series of eminent legal figures said they believed a judicial review was doomed to fail.

The Scottish Secretary, Alister Jack, vetoed the law, which would have allowed Scots to change their legal sex simply by signing a declaration, in January claiming it would have undermined UK-wide equalities laws and threatened the rights of women and girls.

It was the first time in the history of devolution that the mechanism, known as a Section 35 Order, had been deployed.

Claims cost could reach £500,000

Donald Cameron, the Scottish Tory MSP, suggested that the court action was an attempt to distract from the police investigation into party finances which has seen two senior SNP figures, including Ms Sturgeon’s husband, arrested.

He called on the SNP to reveal its legal advice, which by convention can be released in exceptional circumstances.

Ms Somerville also declined to set out how much the challenge could cost taxpayers, with some experts claiming the bill could reach £500,000.

“It is of course deeply disappointing that the Scottish Government has chosen to challenge the Section 35 order in the courts and is plainly doing so now to divert attention from a serious crisis that is currently engulfing the SNP,” Mr Cameron said.

“A lengthy and expensive litigation is the wrong choice for this legislation and for all those impacts.”

SNP challenge success 'very low'

Lord Hope, a former Supreme Court judge, has previously said the Scottish Government’s chances of overturning the veto are “very low”.

He went on to claim it was “quite wrong” to characterise the veto as an attack on devolution, with Section 35 written into the Scotland Act which set up the Scottish Parliament.

However, Humza Yousaf, the First Minister, backed challenging the veto in the SNP leadership contest, subject to legal advice, and the Scottish Greens warned they may walk away from their coalition at Holyrood had he failed to do so.

In a petition lodged at the Court of Session, SNP ministers argued that Mr Jack had made a “material error of law” by claiming the legislation would have an adverse impact on reserved matters and that his concerns were “irrational”.

They claimed there was no evidence to back up his fears that the changes, which would remove the need for any medical oversight before an application for a gender recognition certificate (GRC) was granted, would lead to a rise in fraudulent applications.

This is despite Mr Yousaf claiming that the transgender double rapist Isla Bryson was “at it” and “not a genuine trans woman”, despite initially being sent to a female jail.

Ms Somerville said: “We have not taken this decision lightly. We have considered it carefully. And it was clear to us in our deliberations that allowing the UK Government’s veto on the democratic decisions of this Parliament to go unchallenged would undermine our democracy.”

On the refusal to release legal advice, she added: “There is a convention not to publish legal advice.”