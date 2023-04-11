SNP politician forced to resign over police probe questions why Murrell has not been suspended

Michelle Thomson - Alamy Stock Photo/PA

An SNP politician who said she was forced out of the party by Nicola Sturgeon while she faced a police probe has questioned why Peter Murrell has been allowed to keep his membership.

Michelle Thomson, who was elected as an SNP MP in 2015 but lost the party whip within months after it emerged police were investigating her business dealings, said she would be demanding clarity from headquarters around the party's rules.

The 58-year-old, who has since made a successful political comeback at Holyrood after the case against her was dropped, said while Mr Murrell, who is Ms Sturgeon’s husband, was “innocent until proven guilty”, his treatment highlighted contradictions around how different cases were handled.

Ms Thomson, who was deselected by the SNP at the 2017 election, claimed in an interview after she was cleared that it was a “reasonable assumption” that Ms Sturgeon had taken the decision to force her to resign the party whip when allegations against her emerged.

Last week, Mr Murrell, who was chief executive of the party for more than two decades, was arrested and the home he shares with Ms Sturgeon was searched extensively over two days.

However, the SNP has refused to suspend him, with party insiders saying it is for Mr Murrell to decide whether or not to “step away”.

Nicola Sturgeon - Jane Barlow/PA

Ms Thomson, who was campaign manager for Kate Forbes in the SNP leadership contest, told the BBC on Tuesday that she was unclear about the party’s procedures.

After being asked whether Mr Murrell should be suspended, she said: “What specifically are the rules around membership? I am a strong believer in natural justice, people are innocent until proven guilty.

“Does the point at which rules kick in occur if someone is charged with a crime? The honest answer is, I don’t know the answer to that and I think that’s the sort of thing we need to be very clear about because we’ve had different examples in different cases.

“The governance of the SNP needs to be looked at, needs to be tightened up. Absolutely, it needs to be more transparent.

Story continues

“While it’s extremely dismaying to see what’s been happening, he [Mr Murrell] is innocent until proven guilty. He has not been charged with a crime, that may change, but we need to be clear about what specifically are the rules.

“I’m certainly not clear about that and I’ll be asking about what the position is.”

Investigation into Murrell continues

Police Scotland questioned Mr Murrell for around 11 hours last Wednesday. They released him without charge with the investigation continuing.

It emerged at the weekend that as officers started a two-day search of his home on the Glasgow outskirts, they also seized a luxury campervan from outside his 92-year-old mother’s home in Dunfermline.

SNP sources pointed out that he was not charged and he is an “ordinary” member after resigning as chief executive last month over inaccurate denials given to the media about a slump in party membership.

However, the Scottish Tories have called for Mr Murrell’s suspension, saying he is at the centre of a police probe into the party’s “murky” finances.

Ms Thomson, who rejoined the SNP in 2019 and was elected MSP for Falkirk East in 2021, said many SNP members felt "dismayed and quite shocked" by recent events.

However, she said Humza Yousaf, who narrowly defeated Ms Forbes, deserved the full support of the party. She did not back calls for a re-run of the leadership election.

Michelle Thomson Nicola Sturgeon - Robert Perry/EPA/Shutterstock

Asked in a 2017 interview whether she believed Ms Sturgeon had been behind the decision to demand she resign the SNP whip in 2015, she replied: "I think that's a reasonable assumption."

She claimed at the time that she "never actually had the chance to put my side of the story" to the SNP leadership and that women were treated more harshly than men.

Ms Thomson was investigated for alleged mortgage fraud and was reported to prosecutors in December 2016.

However, they announced the following August that there would be no criminal proceedings due to an "absence of sufficient credible and reliable evidence".