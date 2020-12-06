SNP referendum demands show 'nationalists are out of touch,' Gordon Brown claims

Gordon Brown predicted that Scots would vote again to stay in union, despite polls - none/pixel GRG

An SNP push for a snap independence referendum shows that Scottish nationalists are out of touch with public opinion, Gordon Brown has said.

The former Prime Minister dismissed SNP claims that a new vote on leaving the UK could take place next year as "really unrealistic", and said the priority for ministers should instead be dealing with the economic fallout from coronavirus and delivering vaccinations.

Several senior SNP figures have claimed a new vote could be held as early as next year, despite the UK Government saying it would refuse any request to allow another referendum. Nicola Sturgeon has said another referendum should take place “early in the next Scottish parliament”.

However, Mr Brown told Sky News that a new referendum was unwanted. While a string of opinion polls showing majority support for leaving the UK, surveys have also shown most voters do not believe a referendum should be a priority.

Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants to hold a referendum early in the next parliament - Russell Cheyne/Reuters

He also repeated his call for a major overhaul to how the UK is run, with Sir Keir Starmer expected to set out a “new offer” from Labour on devolution this week.

Mr Brown said: “[There’s] an election in May, the SNP want a referendum in 2021. We’ve got to deal with the recession, unemployment is rising, we’ve got to vaccinate people in Scotland.

“We don’t know whether there’s going to be a third or fourth wave of this disease. The idea that you can have a referendum next year seems to me quite unrealistic and is a sign that the nationalists are really out of touch with the priorities of the Scottish people.”

Ian Blackford, the SNP’s Westminster leader, has claimed a referendum “must” take place next year, although impartial experts have said there are significant doubts over whether the timetable is achievable, even with Westminster cooperation.

Ms Sturgeon has faced criticism from SNP activists for failing to set out a “plan B” for how to secure another vote, if the UK Government maintains its opposition.

Mike Russell, the cabinet minister and SNP president, told a pro-independence newspaper on Sunday that he had “lots of ideas” about how to win a referendum in the face of UK ministers’ opposition but refused to say what any of them were.

We are seeing a lot more of Gordon Brown these days. I suspect that wouldn’t be happening if @scottishlabour had a leader who wasn’t so fundamentally useless. — Murdo Fraser (@murdo_fraser) December 6, 2020

Mr Brown predicted that Scots would vote again to maintain the union if another vote was held, but admitted it would be a “hard battle” as people were “frustrated” and “fed up”.

He added: “People in the regions and the nations feel they are not being listened to, they’re not being consulted, Westminster, Whitehall, is out of touch, and that’s why at the end of this Covid crisis we need to say we’re going to review how we govern ourselves.”

Meanwhile, Douglas Ross, the Scottish Conservative leader, accused the SNP of attempting to destroy community spirit built up during the pandemic.

He claimed the SNP "mask is slipping" as he hit back at Ms Sturgeon's claims independence is "essential" to help with the task of rebuilding Scotland after coronavirus.

He said: “I think throughout this pandemic, we've seen communities coming together to support each other.

"And the SNP wants to throw all that in the bin, get rid of all that and divide our country, our workplaces, our families again over a constitutional argument when the priority should absolutely be on getting on top of this virus, rebuilding our economy post-Covid."

Responding to Mr Brown’s comments, a spokesman for the SNP said: "Gordon Brown is the architect of the Vow, which despite his promises completely failed to deliver for Scotland. We are getting Brexit and a weakened parliament instead.

"No one is going to take anything Gordon Brown says seriously again. It will be for the people of Scotland to decide our future."