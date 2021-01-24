SNP reveals 'roadmap to referendum' as poll shows support for independence

A pro-independence supporter displays a placard at a rally calling for Scottish independence in Glasgow - AFP

The SNP has revealed a "roadmap to a referendum" on Scottish independence, with the latest poll showing a majority want a fresh vote.

Mike Russell, the Scottish Government's Constitution Secretary, will present the 11-point document to the party's policy forum on Sunday.

It says a "legal referendum" will be held after the pandemic if there is a pro-independence majority following May's election.

The roadmap states any attempt by the UK Government to challenge the legality of the referendum in the courts will be "vigorously opposed".

A Section 30 order - part of the Scotland Act 1998 which allows Holyrood to pass laws normally reserved to Westminster - was granted by the UK Government ahead of the 2014 independence referendum.

Mike Russell MSP said any challenge the legality of the referendum in the courts will be "vigorously opposed" - Getty

Mr Russell says the UK Government could either agree that Holyrood already has the power to hold a second referendum or agree to a Section 30 order - something he said would put the question of legality "beyond any doubt".

Boris Johnson has repeatedly stated his opposition to a second independence referendum.

As the roadmap document was published on Saturday, Mr Russell said: "I firmly believe that Scotland's referendum must be beyond legal challenge to ensure legitimacy and acceptance at home and abroad.

"This is the surest way by far to becoming an independent country. The referendum should be held after the pandemic, at a time to be decided by the democratically elected Scottish Parliament. The SNP believes that should be in the early part of the new term."

He continued: "The SNP Scottish Government will deliver such a referendum if re-elected and the proposals I am putting forward make that very clear."

Around 1,000 party members are expected to take part in the SNP's national assembly on Sunday, a policy forum chaired by deputy leader Keith Brown.

Opposition parties accused the SNP of putting the push for independence ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.

Scottish Labour interim leader Jackie Baillie said: "Scotland is deep in turmoil with thousands facing a cost of living crisis and thousands more people being lost to the virus.

"It is inexcusable that at this time of acute crisis the SNP seeks to put its plan for independence above everything else."

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross tweeted: "When 100% of our focus should be on recovering from the pandemic, the SNP are charging ahead with plans for another referendum.

"We won't let them get their way."

We won’t let them get their way. Back @ScotTories and we’ll stop indyref2 again. pic.twitter.com/mDShJvZaOw — Douglas Ross MP (@Douglas4Moray) January 22, 2021

Responding to the SNP's document, the UK Government said the issue of Scottish independence had been settled "decisively" in 2014.

A spokeswoman said: "The question of Scottish independence was settled decisively in 2014, when Scotland voted to remain part of the UK.

"Now more than ever, we should be pulling together to strengthen our United Kingdom, instead of trying to separate it."

Voters across the UK believe Scotland is likely to become independent within the next decade, according to latest poll.

The Sunday Times commissioned a series of surveys across the four nations of the United Kingdom to gauge attitudes towards the Union.

In Scotland, the poll found 49% backed independence compared to 44% against - a margin of 52% to 48% if the undecideds are excluded.

In Northern Ireland, 47% still want to remain in the UK, with 42% in favour of a United Ireland and a significant proportion - 11% - undecided.

However, asked if they supported a referendum on a United Ireland within the next five years, 51% said yes compared to 44% who were against.

In Wales, where support for independence is traditionally weakest, 23% still backed leaving the UK while 31% supported a referendum.

Across all four nations, more voters expected Scotland to be out of the UK within 10 years than thought it would still remain.

In England, the margin was 49% to 19%, in Northern Ireland it was 60% to 28%, in Wales 49% to 23% and in Scotland itself 49% to 30%.

With crucial elections to the Scottish Parliament coming up in May, the poll found the SNP way ahead on 70% - up seven points since the last elections in 2016 - while the Tories were down six points on 25%, with Labour down five points on 19%.

- Panelbase polled 1,206 adults resident in Scotland between January 19-22. YouGov polled 1,416 English adults between January 19 and 20, and 1,059 people in Wales aged 16 and over between January 18 and 21. Lucidtalk polled 2,392 people in Northern Ireland aged 16 and over between January 15 and 18.