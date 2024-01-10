SNP reviewing rules on American XL bully dogs amid ‘influx’ from England

The SNP is considering an about-turn on rules regarding American XL bully dogs - BAUER Alexandre/Shutterstock

SCOTLAND is urgently considering joining England and Wales in banning American XL bully dogs amid fears it will become a “dumping ground” for the breed.

Siobhain Brown, the SNP’s community safety minister, laid the ground for an embarrassing about-turn by announcing a review of her previous refusal to join the ban south of the border.

She told MSPs that “we’re now seeing an influx of XL bully dogs coming to Scotland” and pleaded with people not to buy one.

There have been reports of dozens of the dogs being rehomed in Scotland since the English ban was introduced on Dec 31, in response to a spate of attacks.

The Scottish Tories accused Ms Brown of having ignored repeated warnings that this would happen and accused her of continuing to “dither and delay”.

Although Ms Brown blamed the UK Government for the situation, Michael Gove, the minister for intergovernmental relations, wrote to the SNP on Nov 13 last year pleading with the party to implement the dog ban on the same date “in light of the threat to public safety”.

Mr Gove argued that “it is vital we agree a shared solution which minimises the risk of creating a potential ‘dumping ground’ for dangerous dogs that are moved from England and Wales to Scotland”.

At the time Ms Brown insisted that the current system of Scottish councils issuing dog control notices was a “proportionate approach” that focused on “deed not breed”.

Just last week, Humza Yousaf, the First Minister, insisted that a ban was not needed as there was a “tight regime” of controls in Scotland compared to other parts of the UK.

Responding to a question at Holyrood, Ms Brown confirmed it was “unlikely” to be a criminal offence for an XL bully owner in England and Wales to travel to Scotland to rehome their dog.

She told MSPs: “The unintended consequences of the UK Government’s policy is that we’re now seeing an influx of XL bully dogs coming to Scotland.

“It is important to ensure Scotland does not become a safe haven or a dumping ground for XL bully dogs from England and Wales.”

She added: “I can confirm that in light of recent events ministers are urgently reviewing policy on XL bully dogs and public safety will be paramount in our deliberations. A timetable for any policy change will be updated to Parliament imminently.”

Ms Brown warned that “it would be preferable not to acquire any such a dog at the present time in Scotland” given the implications of a possible ban.

‘Dither and delay’

But Jamie Greene, a Scottish Tory MSP, said: “Despite the evidence staring the SNP minister in the face, she continues to dither and delay on banning these dangerous dogs in Scotland.

“It is ridiculous for Siobhian Brown to deflect blame to the UK Government who have taken decisive action in the face of horrendous loss of life.

“Everything I and others have warned would happen if a ban wasn’t imposed in tandem in Scotland is now sadly occurring.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak moved to ban the breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act following a spate of attacks, some fatal, in England and Wales.

The UK Government announced that from Dec 31, breeding, selling, advertising, rehoming, abandoning and allowing an XL bully dog to stray was illegal.

From Feb 1, it will also become illegal to own one of the dogs unless its owner applies for their animal to be registered on the Index of Exempted Dogs, and agrees to abide by a strict set of rules, including keeping them muzzled and on a lead in public.