SNP suggests independent Scotland would 'totally' accept joining euro as price of EU membership

Simon Johnson
4 min read
Alyn Smith, the MP for Stirling, said Scotland would want &quot;normal status&quot; with the EU - GETTY IMAGES
Alyn Smith, the MP for Stirling, said Scotland would want "normal status" with the EU - GETTY IMAGES

The SNP's policy on an independent Scotland's currency has descended into further confusion after the party's foreign affairs spokesman said it would "totally" accept joining the euro as the price of EU membership.

Alyn Smith said a separate Scotland would be willing to join the single currency, subject to another referendum, as "we would want to participate in economic and monetary union".

However, he admitted that Scotland's huge public deficit of up to 25 per cent of GDP - around eight times the level required for EU membership - would be "too high to join the euro anyway" at the current time.

The Stirling MP said a separate Scotland could informally keep using the pound for an interim period before signing up to the euro at a later date, or set up a new currency if that was rejected in the referendum.

In an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Mr Smith made clear that Scotland wanted a "normal status" in the EU with no "special deals" despite this meaning a hard border with England.

He said: "The border of Carlisle will be an external border of the European Union, customs union and single market. We've got obligations of policing that, of course."

Sturgeon campaigning in Insch on Thursday. The SNP manifesto pledges to commit an independent Scotland to apply for EU membership - REUTERS
However, he insisted that access to the EU single market would compensate for this, despite more than 60 per cent of Scottish exports going to the rest of the UK, and "new systems" would mean cross-Border trade with England would be "fixed by that point."

Mr Smith's intervention created more uncertainty over the SNP's stance on a separate Scotland's currency. In 2019 the party's members voted to replace the pound with a new Scottish currency "as soon as practicable."

Ms Sturgeon has since insisted that Scotland would informally keep the pound, in the same way Panama uses the US dollar, with no central bank or lender of last resort, for an undetermined period.

However, the SNP's election manifesto also pledges to commit an independent Scotland to apply for EU membership. The First Minister has said this would happen automatically without a separate referendum on whether this was what Scots wanted.

Read more: Madeline Grant: In SNP Scotland, do the facts matter any more?

Asked if the SNP would accept adoption of the euro as a "condition" to join the bloc, Mr Smith said: "Yeah, totally. The commitment is to participate in economic and monetary union.

"The euro is only part of that. We would want to participate in economic and monetary union for the macroeconomic stability.

"The adoption of the euro, I think is a democratic question that should be put to the people of Scotland in a referendum, same as Sweden did."

However, the former MEP insisted there was "zero appetite" in Brussels to force countries into the euro if their public debt levels are too high.

He added: "The commitment to join the euro? It works for Ireland. It works for a lot of other countries.

"I think there's a lot of advantages to that which we would take on their merits, but it would need to be a referendum. But in terms of the negotiations, that’s not a problem for us”.

Murdo Fraser, the Scottish Tory finance spokesman, said: "This is stunningly out of touch. First the SNP would divide us with another independence referendum and then they would have us ditch our internationally-respected currency.

“Throwing away the pound, especially in the middle of an economic crisis, would be devastating for Scottish jobs."

A spokesperson for the SNP said: "An independent Scotland will keep the pound and move to our own Scottish currency when it is practicable to do so.

"No EU country can be forced to join the euro. The decision on when to apply for membership of the eurozone rests with the member state. This is self-evidently the case - eight of the 28 EU member states do not currently use the euro. Poland, for example, which joined the EU back in 2004 has not yet done so."

