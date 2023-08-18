SNP told to rein in spending instead of raising taxes

Humza Yousaf’s government has been urged to ‘think differently about how and which services they deliver’ - Jane Barlow/PA

SNP ministers must rein in spending rather than hitting Scots with more tax rises to plug a £1 billion financial black hole in their budget, retailers have said.

The Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) said Humza Yousaf’s government should adopt a “more frugal approach” with a “candid review of spending” and “think differently about how and which services they deliver”.

In a submission to Holyrood’s finance committee, the trade body also called for ministers to cut the cost of government through measures such as selling off buildings, compulsory redundancies and reducing the number of quangos.

The SRC warned that relying on “untrammelled” tax rises to make good the shortfall risked further hitting household disposable incomes amid the cost of living crisis, leading to a drop in consumer spending.

This risked damaging Scotland’s “already lacklustre” economic recovery and growth, the submission said, urging the SNP to focus instead on putting government finances “on a sustainable path”.

The intervention came only days after Mr Yousaf admitted his policy plans would annoy some people. He has previously hinted at plans to increase income tax again next year for people on higher incomes.

The First Minister and Scotland’s councils have also unveiled proposals to impose council tax rises of up to 22.5 per cent on larger homes, in addition to the normal annual increase.

Among the other measures “in the pipeline” highlighted by the SRC were workplace parking levies, a tourism visitor tax, charges on disposable coffee cups and drinks bottles and cans and a an increase in council tax for second homes.

Rise in Scotland’s top council tax band will add £1,023 to household bills

Shona Robison, the Deputy First Minister, admitted in May that the Scottish Government’s day-to-day spending “could outstrip our funding” by £1 billion in 2024/25, rising to £1.9 billion in 2027/28.

In addition to inflation, she said the “key drivers” for the huge shortfall were the cost of the NHS and social care, the public sector pay bill and the surging bill for the more generous benefits the SNP has introduced in Scotland.

David Lonsdale, the SRC’s director, said there were “few palatable options” to plug the financial shortfall and a “timely spurt in economic growth” appeared unlikely in the short term.

He added: “However, retailers know all about having to cut their cloth in the face of spiralling costs, having dealt with a tsunami of hikes in commodity and supply chain prices over the past couple of years with various statutory burdens sprinkled on top.

“It matters profoundly that Scottish ministers succeed in reducing the cost of government, otherwise taxes on households and firms might rise and the recovery and economic growth – which is already lacklustre – could be held back.”

Anyone in Scotland earning more than £27,850 pays more income tax than if they lived south of the border. Those earning a £50,000 salary pay almost £1,500 per year extra.

Mr Yousaf has also promised to consider introducing a new 44 per cent rate charged on income between £75,000 and £125,140 with the aim of generating an extra £200 million per year.

But the SRC submission warned that extra tax alone was “unlikely to be enough to plug the shortfall” and there should be a “candid review of spending and new thinking about how services are provided”.

A failure to take action on public spending would mean “the pressure for even higher taxes on households and firms in subsequent years will grow”, it warned.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We continue to face one of the most challenging financial situations since devolution, with the Covid pandemic, the war in Ukraine and high inflation putting significant pressure on households, the economy and public finances.

“As we set out in this medium-term financial strategy, we will do all we can within our powers to ensure public finances are on a sustainable path.”

