SNP latest news: Treasurer Colin Beattie arrested

Colin Beattie, the SNP treasurer, is pictured in October 2015 - Stuart Nicol Photography

The SNP’s treasurer has been arrested as part of the police investigation into the party’s finances.

Colin Beattie, who is also an MSP, is being held in custody and is being questioned by detectives, Police Scotland said on Tuesday morning.

It follows the arrest of Peter Murrell, who was party chief executive and is Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, earlier this month. Mr Murrell was released without charge pending further inquiries.

A statement said: “A 71-year-old man has today, Tuesday, 18 April 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

“The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives. A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

“The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.

“As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”

You can follow the latest updates below.

09:27 AM

Chancellor: 'Rising prices continue to eat into pay cheques'

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, said unemployment in the UK is still "close to historic lows" as he responded to the numbers published this morning by the Office for National Statistics (see the post below at 09.25).

Mr Hunt acknowledged that high levels of inflation are still "eating into pay cheques" and repeated the Government's target of halving inflation by the end of this year.

"While unemployment remains close to historic lows, rising prices continue to eat into pay cheques which is why halving inflation this year is one of our top economic priorities," he said.

"To help families in the meantime, we are making work pay with a record increase in the National Living Wage, while providing cost of living support worth an average of £3,300 per household this year and last, funded through windfall taxes on energy profits."

Story continues

09:25 AM

Unemployment rate increases as wages fall

The UK unemployment rate has increased slightly while wages have fallen in real terms in recent months, according to new data published this morning by the Office for National Statistics.

The unemployment rate was estimated at 3.8 per cent between December 2022 and February this year, 0.1 per cent higher than in the previous three-month period.

But the UK employment rate was also up slightly to 75.8 per cent, an increase of 0.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, growth in total and regular pay fell in real terms, when adjusted for inflation, over the same period by three per cent for total pay and 2.3 per cent for regular pay.

The ONS said this was "among the largest falls in growth since comparable records began in 2001".

09:24 AM

Nothing ‘sinister’ about standards probe into Rishi Sunak, says minister

Chris Philp, the policing minister, said there is nothing "sinister" about the standards investigation into Rishi Sunak.

He said that "no one really doubts Rishi’s integrity and ethics" and the Prime Minister will work with the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards to “clear up any questions that are outstanding.

He told GB News: "I think no one really doubts Rishi’s integrity and ethics.

"He has declared… his wife’s interests in his ministerial declaration. He did draw attention to that to the committee when he gave evidence and he also wrote to them subsequently as well.

"Obviously he will work with the standards commissioner to clear up any questions that are outstanding. But I don’t think there’s anything sinister here, he has made his ministerial declaration."

09:19 AM

SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested

The SNP’s treasurer has been arrested as part of the ongoing police probe into the party’s finances.

Colin Beattie, who is also an MSP, is being held in custody and is being questioned by detectives, Police Scotland said on Tuesday morning.

It follows the arrest of Peter Murrell, who was party chief executive and is Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, earlier this month. Mr Murrell was released without charge pending further enquiries.

A statement said: "A 71-year-old man has today, Tuesday, 18 April 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

"The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives. A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

"The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.

"As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further."