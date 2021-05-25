SNP under pressure as NHS waiting times spiral during Covid crisis

Humza Yousaf - Jane Barlow /PA

The SNP's new Health Secretary is under pressure to urgently "remobilise" the NHS after it emerged the number of Scots waiting more than a year for treatment almost doubled during the Covid second wave.

Official figures showed that 28,203 people had been waiting at least a year for inpatient and day treatment at the end of March, compared to 15,128 at the end of last year.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) also disclosed that the number of people waiting at least 12 weeks for help more than doubled from 28,118 to 60,901 over the same period.

This is despite the Scottish Government's legally binding Treatment Time Guarantee, which states that eligible patients should wait no longer than 12 weeks for their treatment.

Labour said Humza Yousaf, the new Health Secretary, must take "urgent action" to avoid a "looming health crisis" with the delays leading to more deaths.

Annie Wells, the Scottish Tories' Shadow Health Secretary, said it was "extremely concerning" that more than 105,000 patients were waiting to be seen for eight key diagnostic tests at the end of March.

Cancer Research UK said this represented a rise of 4.7 per cent over the first quarter of this year and an increase of 18.1 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Around 5,000 Scots had been waiting more than a year for a test and the proportion waiting more than six weeks - the SNP government's benchmark - has surged from 16 per cent to 38.6 per cent since the pandemic started.

The NHS was placed under emergency measures in March last year, with health boards asked to suspend all non-urgent treatment to clear wards and operating lists of patients to prepare for an influx of Covid-19 cases.

Nicola Sturgeon has said one of the priorities for the first 100 days of her new Government is to publish an NHS recovery plan and open the first three fast-track cancer diagnostic centres.

But Mr Yousaf admitted at the weekend it will take "years" for the Scottish NHS to return to pre-pandemic levels of cancer diagnoses, waiting times and planned operations.

Ms Wells said: "The SNP’s new Health Secretary must tackle these waiting times as a matter of urgency before they completely spiral out of control.

"The pandemic has undoubtedly brought unique challenges for our NHS, but SNP ministers cannot be allowed to deflect blame for these ever increasing waits for patients to be seen."

Jackie Baillie, Labour's health spokeswoman, said: "These statistics plainly show that we are in the midst of a health care crisis. Without urgent action to remobilise the NHS lives will be lost - Humza Yousaf has no time to lose."

In the first quarter of this year, 36,582 patients were admitted to hospital for planned treatment, either as an inpatient or on a day case basis. This was a drop of 20.4 per cent from the number treated in the last three months of 2020, and 43.4 per cent lower than the first quarter of last year.

The PHS report said: "The increase in the number waiting in the latest quarter is a consequence of less people being seen due to suspension of non-urgent care by some hospitals mentioned above."

It said the growth in waiting lists "accelerated" during the first lockdown, between March and June last year, "before levelling off for the remainder of 2020", then surging again in the first quarter of this year.

Andy Glyde, senior external affairs manager for Cancer Research UK in Scotland, said: "The number of people waiting too long for a test is deeply concerning. Behind these numbers are people waiting anxiously to find out if they have cancer.

"The reality is that the NHS will need to operate well above pre-pandemic levels to clear the backlog, but this will be tough because before Covid-19 there were substantial staff shortages within cancer services."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "The Health Secretary has committed to produce a detailed NHS recovery plan within the first 100 days of the new administration.

"The recovery plan will set out in detail how we intend to meet our ambition of increasing inpatient, day case, and outpatient activity by 10 per cent above pre-Covid levels."