If the SNP wants an ‘embassy’ in Brussels to push its propaganda, the party should pay for it

You have to hand it to the SNP and their accomplices in the British civil service: they have done a first class job of making Britain look like a laughing stock in the eyes of the European Union.

It’s been revealed by The Telegraph that the Scottish Government’s most senior “diplomatic” civil servant has used a “mini embassy” in Brussels to distribute a prospectus to EU member states setting out why an independent Scotland should be admitted to the bloc.

Martin Johnson, the SNP administration’s EU director in its Scotland House office in Brussels, said the document set out “our offer to the EU as a prospective member state”. A separate Scotland, Mr Johnson argued, should be given entry as it would be “well placed to contribute to the shared EU agenda of social justice and the pursuit of a fairer and greener society”.

Which must have raised more than a few eyebrows among commissioners and MEPs at the headquarters of the nascent superstate. No doubt, like many UK-based Remainers in the UK, there are plenty of eurocrats who might relish the schadenfreude of watching Britain be pulled apart as a revenge for Brexit.

But what will surprise them more about Mr Johnson’s efforts on behalf of the SNP is the equanimity with which the UK government seems to regard an existential threat to its territorial integrity.

Even before the 2016 EU referendum, Britain revealed itself as one of the more unusual member states by granting an independence referendum to Scottish nationalists. No other EU country takes such a reckless approach to their own constitution. No German Länder can cite popular support for a nationalist cause in support of the diminution of the wider nation; the very idea of France, Italy or Spain surrendering sovereign territory to the fashionable whims of a minority is never given house room.

But the curious – and very un-European – behaviour of Britain goes even further. The civil service itself, the backbone of the political establishment on whose political neutrality the functioning of government depends, is now trotting around Brussels shoving nationalist propaganda into politicians’ pigeonholes. That propaganda promotes a cause that was decisively rejected in a democratic referendum, yet that hasn’t stopped publicly-funded officials advocating the destruction of the current British state.

What a peculiar nation Le Royaume-Uni must be, muse Francois and Helmut as they share a chuckle over lunch in a very fine restaurant.

And they’re right. It has already been decided, with not a shred of legal dubiety, that the Scottish Parliament and government has precisely zero responsibility under the Scotland Act (or any other law) to pursue constitutional change. That ruling by the Supreme Court in November 2022 should have meant a thick red line being drawn under the nonsense in which the SNP has indulged ever since it entered government in 2007. With that ruling, Britain edged a welcome step closer to the European norm of being a nation that is indivisible, one that would no longer countenance cutting its own throat on the basis of further referendums.

Instead, the SNP and its fellow travellers in the civil service have continued with their expensive self-indulgence, promoting independence and subsequent EU membership as if it’s inevitable rather than impossible.

And despite the occasional harsh word from the foreign secretary about the possible loss of FCO support for Scottish ministers on international junkets if they continue to advocate for independence, no real sanctions are ever imposed. Who can blame the SNP for continuing their propaganda efforts when they know there will be no negative consequences for them?

There is no such thing as the Scottish civil service. There is no such thing as a Scottish “embassy”, mini or otherwise. There is, however, a British civil service and there is a network of UK embassies, in some of which there has been provided, as an act of generosity and courtesy, a broom cupboard and a telephone extension, with enough wall space to stick a St Andrew’s flag. And if nationalist politicians wish to describe such resources as “embassies” they’re free to do so.

But it’s time to re-establish Britain’s reputation as a functional state, a single nation where quaint notions of nationalism are tolerated but never indulged. That goes for our civil servants too. If Martin Johnson or any of his colleagues wish to spend their time disseminating fanciful nationalist propaganda, they can do so on their own time and at their own expense.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.